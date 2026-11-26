Indian Products Add to Walmart’s Holiday Gifting, Home and Lifestyle Assortment
(MENAFN- Edelman) NEW DELHI, India and BENTONVILLE, Ark., NOVEMBER 26, 2026 — As customers across the United States, Mexico, and Canada prepare for the holiday season, Indian brands and manufacturers are contributing to Walmart’s broad assortment of products for gifting, entertainment, and everyday celebrations. From fragrances, tea and jewelry to home textiles, leather accessories, and seasonal décor, products reflect the breadth of India’s consumer brands, craftsmanship, and manufacturing capabilities.
These products reach customers through different parts of Walmart’s ecosystem, including Walmart.com, Walmart stores, and Sam’s Clubs. Together, they demonstrate the range of ways Indian businesses can serve customers through Walmart.
“India’s manufacturing capabilities, and innovations are increasingly important to Walmart’s global supply chain. We see these strengths across categories, from home and apparel to food, wellness, and general merchandise,” said Avaneesh Gupta, SVP, General Merchandise & Fashion Sourcing, Walmart & Sam’s Club. “During the holiday season, they’re helping us deliver the quality, value, and assortment customers expect.”
Indian brands offer new choices for holiday gifting
Indian brands selling through Walmart Marketplace (Walmart.com) are reaching international customers across a range of gifting and lifestyle categories, giving shoppers additional ways to discover products from businesses based in India.
For customers looking for gifts in the fragrance and personal care categories, BellaVita Luxury from New Delhi offers fragrances for men and women, while Majestic Pure and Botanic Hearth, operating out of Bengaluru, offer essential oils, hair care, and body care products. These assortments include options for seasonal self-care and everyday routines.
VAHDAM, a tea brand from New Delhi, offers a range of teas, including tea bags and loose-leaf varieties, as well as festive gift sets and seasonal assortments. Its products provide options for customers looking for gifts or discovering new flavors during the holiday season.
Jewelry offers another way to mark special occasions. Rosec Jewels, a Jaipur-based brand, offers lab-grown diamond wedding and engagement rings, bridal sets, and gift sets. LeCalla, from Agra, offers 925 sterling silver earrings, adding to the range of jewelry available to customers through Walmart.com. New Delhi’s Solitare Jewels offers shoppers a range of diamond wedding rings, allowing them to thoughtfully curate gift sets.
For gifts that combine style and utility, Komals Passion Leather, an accessories brand from Udaipur, offers crossbody bags, laptop bags, messenger bags, and duffel bags.
Together, these Indian brands illustrate the range of categories in which sellers reach international customers through Walmart.com.
“Indian sellers bring a compelling combination of product diversity, craftsmanship, and the ability to respond to evolving customer preferences. Walmart Marketplace enables them to bring their brands and expertise to international customers at scale”, said Ashin Mathew, India Head, Cross-Border Trade, Walmart Marketplace. During the holiday season, that reach helps them connect with shoppers across a wider range of gifting and lifestyle needs.”
Indian manufacturers help create festive homes and celebrations
The festive season of Diwali, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, are also opportunities to refresh living spaces, whether to host guests or simply bring festive cheer. Indian manufacturers contribute to Walmart’s assortment through long-standing sourcing relationships and private-label programs across Walmart and Sam’s Club.
Shree Krishna Impex, a handicrafts supplier in Moradabad, sells decorative metalware and home décor, including products developed for Walmart’s seasonal assortment. Its products bring distinctive designs and craftsmanship to home décor, reflecting the preferences of customers in the U.S.
Indian home-textile manufacturers are also represented across Walmart’s assortment. Welspun, Trident, and Indo Count, based in Gujarat, Budhni, and Kolhapur, respectively, supply products, including bed sheets and towels, through private-label programs at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Walmart.com. These products bring Indian textile manufacturing expertise to categories that meet everyday household needs and the holiday season demand.
On Walmart Marketplace, sellers including Mumbai’s Casa Platino, Thread Spread from Erode, Adorntex Export in Noida, and Unique Impexs from Karur offer home products such as bedsheets, bath towels, pillows, table linens, and kitchen textiles. These practical, versatile products can also serve as gifts when families visit one another during the festive period.
As the festive season brings families and communities together, the products offered by these businesses reflect the many ways in which customers celebrate and exchange gifts, from fragrances and jewelry to home essentials, décor, and food.
These products reach customers through different parts of Walmart’s ecosystem, including Walmart.com, Walmart stores, and Sam’s Clubs. Together, they demonstrate the range of ways Indian businesses can serve customers through Walmart.
“India’s manufacturing capabilities, and innovations are increasingly important to Walmart’s global supply chain. We see these strengths across categories, from home and apparel to food, wellness, and general merchandise,” said Avaneesh Gupta, SVP, General Merchandise & Fashion Sourcing, Walmart & Sam’s Club. “During the holiday season, they’re helping us deliver the quality, value, and assortment customers expect.”
Indian brands offer new choices for holiday gifting
Indian brands selling through Walmart Marketplace (Walmart.com) are reaching international customers across a range of gifting and lifestyle categories, giving shoppers additional ways to discover products from businesses based in India.
For customers looking for gifts in the fragrance and personal care categories, BellaVita Luxury from New Delhi offers fragrances for men and women, while Majestic Pure and Botanic Hearth, operating out of Bengaluru, offer essential oils, hair care, and body care products. These assortments include options for seasonal self-care and everyday routines.
VAHDAM, a tea brand from New Delhi, offers a range of teas, including tea bags and loose-leaf varieties, as well as festive gift sets and seasonal assortments. Its products provide options for customers looking for gifts or discovering new flavors during the holiday season.
Jewelry offers another way to mark special occasions. Rosec Jewels, a Jaipur-based brand, offers lab-grown diamond wedding and engagement rings, bridal sets, and gift sets. LeCalla, from Agra, offers 925 sterling silver earrings, adding to the range of jewelry available to customers through Walmart.com. New Delhi’s Solitare Jewels offers shoppers a range of diamond wedding rings, allowing them to thoughtfully curate gift sets.
For gifts that combine style and utility, Komals Passion Leather, an accessories brand from Udaipur, offers crossbody bags, laptop bags, messenger bags, and duffel bags.
Together, these Indian brands illustrate the range of categories in which sellers reach international customers through Walmart.com.
“Indian sellers bring a compelling combination of product diversity, craftsmanship, and the ability to respond to evolving customer preferences. Walmart Marketplace enables them to bring their brands and expertise to international customers at scale”, said Ashin Mathew, India Head, Cross-Border Trade, Walmart Marketplace. During the holiday season, that reach helps them connect with shoppers across a wider range of gifting and lifestyle needs.”
Indian manufacturers help create festive homes and celebrations
The festive season of Diwali, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, are also opportunities to refresh living spaces, whether to host guests or simply bring festive cheer. Indian manufacturers contribute to Walmart’s assortment through long-standing sourcing relationships and private-label programs across Walmart and Sam’s Club.
Shree Krishna Impex, a handicrafts supplier in Moradabad, sells decorative metalware and home décor, including products developed for Walmart’s seasonal assortment. Its products bring distinctive designs and craftsmanship to home décor, reflecting the preferences of customers in the U.S.
Indian home-textile manufacturers are also represented across Walmart’s assortment. Welspun, Trident, and Indo Count, based in Gujarat, Budhni, and Kolhapur, respectively, supply products, including bed sheets and towels, through private-label programs at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Walmart.com. These products bring Indian textile manufacturing expertise to categories that meet everyday household needs and the holiday season demand.
On Walmart Marketplace, sellers including Mumbai’s Casa Platino, Thread Spread from Erode, Adorntex Export in Noida, and Unique Impexs from Karur offer home products such as bedsheets, bath towels, pillows, table linens, and kitchen textiles. These practical, versatile products can also serve as gifts when families visit one another during the festive period.
As the festive season brings families and communities together, the products offered by these businesses reflect the many ways in which customers celebrate and exchange gifts, from fragrances and jewelry to home essentials, décor, and food.
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