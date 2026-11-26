SOFEX 2026 Delivers a Landmark 15th Edition, Reinforcing Jordan's Global Defense Standing
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Jordan – 25 November 2026): Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the 15th edition of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2026) brought three decades of the event's legacy into focus, welcoming the international defense and security community to Aqaba from 27 to 29 October. Under the umbrella of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF), this landmark edition welcomed 400 exhibiting companies from 38 countries, 602 official delegations representing 85 countries, and 25,000 visitors. It also brought together 450 journalists and press representatives, alongside 33 media partners.
His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army, inaugurated SOFEX on 27 October, accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II. During his tour, His Majesty received briefings from participating companies and pavilion representatives on developments in defense technology, special operations equipment, and security solutions.
Reflecting on SOFEX's 30-year milestone, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Eng. Ayman Ahmad Al Batran, Chairman of the Board of SOFEX Jordan, said, “For three decades, SOFEX has brought the international special operations and homeland security community to Jordan, creating opportunities for military leaders, governments, and industry professionals to engage on shared priorities.”
He further noted, “Sustaining an event of this scale reflects the Kingdom's ability to convene international stakeholders around important defense and security issues. As the sector continues to evolve, SOFEX remains an important platform through which Jordan can strengthen its international relationships, exchange expertise, and contribute to the advancement of the global defense community.”
Building on this legacy, SOFEX 2026 offered an expanded exhibition space and a broader showcase of defense and security technologies, reflecting the sector's rapidly evolving priorities. Key areas of focus included autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, counter-drone technologies, and multi-domain integration. The growing importance of these capabilities also brought into focus the need for systems to connect, share information, and operate in coordination, strengthening situational awareness and responses to increasingly complex security challenges.
Since its launch in 1996, SOFEX has played an important role in strengthening Jordan's standing within the international defense and security community. The event continues to reinforce Jordan's position as a destination for international engagement and cooperation on defense and security matters. Its continued growth and international reach underscore the Kingdom's capacity to host major events of global significance and contribute to dialogue on the security challenges shaping the region and the wider world.
His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army, inaugurated SOFEX on 27 October, accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II. During his tour, His Majesty received briefings from participating companies and pavilion representatives on developments in defense technology, special operations equipment, and security solutions.
Reflecting on SOFEX's 30-year milestone, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Eng. Ayman Ahmad Al Batran, Chairman of the Board of SOFEX Jordan, said, “For three decades, SOFEX has brought the international special operations and homeland security community to Jordan, creating opportunities for military leaders, governments, and industry professionals to engage on shared priorities.”
He further noted, “Sustaining an event of this scale reflects the Kingdom's ability to convene international stakeholders around important defense and security issues. As the sector continues to evolve, SOFEX remains an important platform through which Jordan can strengthen its international relationships, exchange expertise, and contribute to the advancement of the global defense community.”
Building on this legacy, SOFEX 2026 offered an expanded exhibition space and a broader showcase of defense and security technologies, reflecting the sector's rapidly evolving priorities. Key areas of focus included autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, counter-drone technologies, and multi-domain integration. The growing importance of these capabilities also brought into focus the need for systems to connect, share information, and operate in coordination, strengthening situational awareness and responses to increasingly complex security challenges.
Since its launch in 1996, SOFEX has played an important role in strengthening Jordan's standing within the international defense and security community. The event continues to reinforce Jordan's position as a destination for international engagement and cooperation on defense and security matters. Its continued growth and international reach underscore the Kingdom's capacity to host major events of global significance and contribute to dialogue on the security challenges shaping the region and the wider world.
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