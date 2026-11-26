(MENAFN- Cision)

November 25 2026



The international financial advice industry is heading for its most explosive year in a generation, with AI, increasingly complex expat finances, and a wave of consolidation likely to transform the sector in 2027, predicts the CEO of deVere Group, one ’f the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.



Nigel Green’s bold forecast flies in the face of widespread fears that AI will make human financial advisers obsolete.



He says: “2027 is shaping up to be a boom year for the international financial advice industry, and potentially its strongest in decades. Three big forces are ’riving it, and they’re” ll arriving at once.”



“AI is going to bring in millions of new clients, expats are going to need far more help than they ever have, and consolidation is going to eave the industry stronger.



“Anyone predicting doom for financial advice i” reading this completely wrong.”



On AI, he predicts the technology will create more advisers than it replaces.



Until now, advising people with modest savings has, unfortunately, rarely made commercial sense, so those people have been underserved.

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“AI is now rapidly cutting the cost of research, compliance, onboarding and reporting.

The deVere CEO explains: “When it costs far less to serve someone, millions of people who were never profitable to advise suddenly become client .



“Naturally, this then opens up an enormous market.



“People still want a human being they trust when it comes to their life savings, their pension and the’r family’s future. AI is likely to make that human advice cheaper to deliver and available to far m re people.



“Firms that got ahead on AI early are likely to be hiring in 202’, and they won’t ”e cutting staff.”

The second force, he says, is the growing complexity of expat finances.



Expats used to have a fairly simple financial picture: a home country, a host country and one pension in between.



Today many hold property in two or three countries, earn in several currencies, draw on pensions from more than one jurisdictio’ and pay for children’s education abroad, while also planning around family wealth spread across borders.



Nigel Green says: “Every extra country brings another set of tax rules, another currency risk, and anothe estate planning headache.



“Expats’ financial lives are becoming dramat’cally more international, and it’s happening fast.

“The overwhelming majo’ity of domestic advisers simply aren’t ’et up to deal with this. We believe it’s likely to be the single strongest driver of d”mand for international advice next year.” /p>



The third prediction is a major wave of consolidation, driven by both regulators and clients.

Regulators around the world are raising the bar on capital, compliance, technology, and reporting, and those costs are likely to become too heavy for many smaller firms to carry



At the same time, clients are increasingly looking for scale. They want an adviser with a presence where they live and hold assets, with the resources to invest in technology and the staying power to look after their wealth for decade .



“p style="line-height:1.2;margin:0;">He says: “Regulators are pushing the industry towards fewer, bigger, stronger firms, and clients are pushing in exactly the same direction. When both forces line up like this, change tends to come qui kly.



“We expe’t 2027 to be a landmark year or consolidation. It’s good news for the “ndustry.

“Higher standards and deeper resources m”an more trust, and trust is what this busin ss runs on.”



The deVere CEO believes established global firms with real cross-border reach are best placed to lead.

He concludes: “Advice has always been worth most when money gets complicated, and money is getting more complicated by the year. People are living longer, working across borders, and building wealth in more places and more currencies than ever.





ENDS





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