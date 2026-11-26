(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – November 25, 2026: Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today introduced the Vertiv™ PowerNexus MV UPS, a medium-voltage power solution designed to help colocation, neocloud and hyperscale data center operators accelerate utility interconnection, optimize site utilization, and support evolving grid requirements. Designed for outdoor deployment at the point of connection, the solution provides continuous power protection while helping preserve valuable indoor space for revenue-generating compute. It also delivers up to 98.5% peak operating efficiency and can help reduce reliance on diesel generators. Vertiv is engaging customers globally, with shipments expected to begin in mid-2027.



"Data centers are facing new infrastructure challenges, including grid queues that can delay deployment and revenue generation, indoor space constraints that limit compute density, and evolving grid requirements that can challenge traditional infrastructure and architectural approaches," said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power management business unit at Vertiv. “The Vertiv PowerNexus MV UPS is designed as a system-level response to those challenges, combining medium-voltage power protection, fault ride-through and AI power smoothing in an outdoor platform designed to operate with long-duration energy storage, helping operators to focus on deploying compute, not coordinating infrastructure."



Extending power protection and management closer to the utility connection point, the Vertiv PowerNexus MV UPS provides the following capabilities for AI data center operators:



•Class 1 critical load protection. Designed to integrate with long-duration battery systems, the solution delivers Class 1 output voltage quality in accordance with IEC 62040-3, helping to protect critical loads during grid disturbances and upstream faults.

•Indoor space savings. An outdoor-rated skid moves critical power infrastructure outside the data hall, helping preserve valuable indoor space for revenue-generating compute.

•Fault ride-through and AI power smoothing. The solution is designed to support grid stability during fault conditions and absorb rapid AI load fluctuations before they reach the grid.

•High operating efficiency. Line-interactive topology delivers up to 98.5% efficiency under peak conditions, helping reduce energy use and operating costs.

•Reduced reliance on diesel generators. When integrated with long-duration battery systems, the solution can provide battery-backed operation of up to four hours, helping reduce reliance on diesel generators for long-duration backup.

•Simplified deployment. A single-vendor skid architecture helps reduce coordination complexity across UPS, batteries and other powertrain components, helping streamline system deployment.

•Faster, more confident system design. A Power Systems Computer Aided Design (PSCAD) model is available to help customers simulate system behavior, validate integration and assess power quality and dynamic interactions between the Vertiv™ PowerNexus MV UPS and the broader electrical grid before deployment.



Customer demonstrations validate Vertiv™ PowerNexus MV UPS performance



Vertiv recently hosted proof-of-concept demonstrations with QTS, SoftBank and Rosendin at its Global Power R&D and Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy. Testing across a range of steady-state and dynamic conditions demonstrated stable performance across 0–100% loads, Class 1 voltage accuracy during rapid load changes, and ride-through of significant voltage disturbances, including a 100% voltage sag for 150 milliseconds and 25% overvoltage for five seconds.



“Vertiv PowerNexus MV UPS demonstrated the performance and flexibility needed to support demanding AI data center applications,” said Ryan Kuithe, senior vice president, facilities operations at QTS. “During proof-of-concept testing at Vertiv’s Global Power R&D and Customer Experience Center, we validated the system’s ability to maintain stable power through dynamic load changes and voltage disturbances.”



Dedicated facility expands medium-voltage research, testing and customer engagement capabilities.



The recent interest in customer demonstrations highlighted the importance of Vertiv’s dedicated Medium Voltage Laboratory at the Global Large Power R&D and Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy. Scheduled to become operational in 2027, the facility is designed to support research and development, full-voltage validation, customer demonstrations, service training, and system-level testing for medium-voltage power architectures, including MV UPS, MV to 800 VDC, and battery energy storage technologies. Customers worldwide can engage with Vertiv for demonstrations and system validation.



“By enabling full-voltage research and development, testing, customer demonstrations, and system-level validation, the facility will help customers evaluate new architectures with greater confidence as they plan the power systems required for AI-scale data centers, including 800 VDC,” said Giovanni Zanei, vice president, large power conversion, Vertiv.



For more information about Vertiv’s end-to-end power and thermal management solutions and expanding portfolio for AI and high-density workloads, visit

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