Dubai's New Media Rules: What Brands Must Change in Their 2027 Marketing, According to HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Real estate, aesthetics and finance now face the most detailed advertising standards in Dubai's history, with enforcement increasingly driven by technology.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Dubai’s advertising market is moving from broad media rules to detailed, sector-specific standards enforced by technology. HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency, named Best Branding Agency in Dubai at the Netty Awards 2024, today outlined the changes real estate, aesthetics and finance brands must make before their 2027 campaigns go live.
One framework, stricter enforcement
Federal Decree-Law No. 55 of 2023 on Media Regulation applies national content standards to websites, social media, digital advertising and sponsored content, with fines from AED 10,000 to AED 1 million. Since February 2026, anyone publishing promotional content on social media must hold an Advertiser Permit. In October 2026, Dubai Municipality issued Advertising Content Regulation Guidelines that address AI-generated creative and new advertising formats.
The practical result: compliance now starts in the creative brief, not in a legal review after production.
Real estate: 29% of listings corrected by AI
Every property advertisement in Dubai, including social media posts, requires a Trakheesi permit from Dubai Land Department (DLD) and a Madmoun QR code that lets buyers verify it. In its first six months, DLD's AI-powered Real Estate Advertising Governance Platform reviewed more than 279,000 listings and automatically corrected 29% of them. Real estate advertising permits rose 24% in 2025, reaching 26,044.
HOGI advises developers and brokers to build the permit number, QR code and registered project details into every layout from the first draft. A campaign withdrawn during a launch window loses its most valuable sales weeks.
Aesthetic clinics: "guaranteed results" are banned
In August 2026, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) issued new standards for medical advertising on social media. Claims such as "the best," "the only," "100%" and "guaranteed success" are prohibited. Outcome claims must be substantiated and state the associated risks. Fear-based messaging is banned, professional titles must match the DHA licence, and edited results imagery can lead to disciplinary action. The rules also cover influencers who promote clinics.
The agency's recommendation for clinics: replace transformation promises with physician-led education, realistic expectations and patient stories shared with full consent.
Finance: financial content now requires a licence
Under Resolution No. 10 of 2025, anyone giving financial recommendations to the UAE public through social media, podcasts or seminars must be licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The marketing regulations of Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) require promotions targeting the UAE to be fair, clear, not misleading and identifiable as advertising. Firms in the DIFC must also meet the DFSA's financial promotion rules.
For fintech, investment and wealth brands, HOGI recommends verifying the licence of every creator and partner who discusses their products, and placing risk disclosures inside the creative rather than in the small print.
AI: attention without conversion
Generic AI visuals and copy catch attention but convert poorly, because audiences now recognise them instantly. In regulated sectors they also add legal exposure: the DHA penalises edited results imagery, and the National Media Authority has warned against AI-generated images that misuse national symbols.
The agency applies AI to research, testing and personalisation, while real people, real locations and verified claims carry the message.
Culture: the strongest brand lever in the UAE
Campaigns built for the UAE, rather than adapted to it, earn trust faster. National priorities such as the 2026 Year of the Family shape what audiences engage with. The condition is accuracy and respect in every use of national symbols, values and occasions.
Five changes for 2027
1 - Brief for compliance. Permits, approvals and disclosures belong in the first draft.
2 - Prove every claim. Unsubstantiated results, returns or outcomes stay out.
3 - Use AI as a tool, not as the face of the brand.
4 - Verify every voice. Creators, finfluencers and partners need valid permits and licences.
5 - Build for the UAE. Treat cultural fluency as a strategic asset.
Market knowledge as a service standard
"The future of marketing in the UAE will not be defined by who produces the most content or spends the most on advertising. It will be defined by who understands the market best,” said Zabella Demirchian, CEO and Founder of HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency. "Regulatory intelligence, cultural understanding, technological capability and commercial thinking must work together. In 2027, these will no longer be competitive advantages, they will be the minimum standard of professional marketing."
About HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency
HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency is a Dubai-based branding and marketing agency headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Founded in 2023 by Zabella Demirchyan, whose career includes senior marketing roles at Adidas and Polo Ralph Lauren, HOGI helps founders and leadership teams in the UAE and Saudi Arabia turn marketing into revenue. Its services span brand strategy and naming, visual identity, website development, performance marketing, content production and sales collateral, for clients in real estate, financial services, hospitality, energy, retail and technology. HOGI was named Best Branding Agency in Dubai at the Netty Awards 2024.
Website: hogi.ae
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Dubai’s advertising market is moving from broad media rules to detailed, sector-specific standards enforced by technology. HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency, named Best Branding Agency in Dubai at the Netty Awards 2024, today outlined the changes real estate, aesthetics and finance brands must make before their 2027 campaigns go live.
One framework, stricter enforcement
Federal Decree-Law No. 55 of 2023 on Media Regulation applies national content standards to websites, social media, digital advertising and sponsored content, with fines from AED 10,000 to AED 1 million. Since February 2026, anyone publishing promotional content on social media must hold an Advertiser Permit. In October 2026, Dubai Municipality issued Advertising Content Regulation Guidelines that address AI-generated creative and new advertising formats.
The practical result: compliance now starts in the creative brief, not in a legal review after production.
Real estate: 29% of listings corrected by AI
Every property advertisement in Dubai, including social media posts, requires a Trakheesi permit from Dubai Land Department (DLD) and a Madmoun QR code that lets buyers verify it. In its first six months, DLD's AI-powered Real Estate Advertising Governance Platform reviewed more than 279,000 listings and automatically corrected 29% of them. Real estate advertising permits rose 24% in 2025, reaching 26,044.
HOGI advises developers and brokers to build the permit number, QR code and registered project details into every layout from the first draft. A campaign withdrawn during a launch window loses its most valuable sales weeks.
Aesthetic clinics: "guaranteed results" are banned
In August 2026, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) issued new standards for medical advertising on social media. Claims such as "the best," "the only," "100%" and "guaranteed success" are prohibited. Outcome claims must be substantiated and state the associated risks. Fear-based messaging is banned, professional titles must match the DHA licence, and edited results imagery can lead to disciplinary action. The rules also cover influencers who promote clinics.
The agency's recommendation for clinics: replace transformation promises with physician-led education, realistic expectations and patient stories shared with full consent.
Finance: financial content now requires a licence
Under Resolution No. 10 of 2025, anyone giving financial recommendations to the UAE public through social media, podcasts or seminars must be licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The marketing regulations of Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) require promotions targeting the UAE to be fair, clear, not misleading and identifiable as advertising. Firms in the DIFC must also meet the DFSA's financial promotion rules.
For fintech, investment and wealth brands, HOGI recommends verifying the licence of every creator and partner who discusses their products, and placing risk disclosures inside the creative rather than in the small print.
AI: attention without conversion
Generic AI visuals and copy catch attention but convert poorly, because audiences now recognise them instantly. In regulated sectors they also add legal exposure: the DHA penalises edited results imagery, and the National Media Authority has warned against AI-generated images that misuse national symbols.
The agency applies AI to research, testing and personalisation, while real people, real locations and verified claims carry the message.
Culture: the strongest brand lever in the UAE
Campaigns built for the UAE, rather than adapted to it, earn trust faster. National priorities such as the 2026 Year of the Family shape what audiences engage with. The condition is accuracy and respect in every use of national symbols, values and occasions.
Five changes for 2027
1 - Brief for compliance. Permits, approvals and disclosures belong in the first draft.
2 - Prove every claim. Unsubstantiated results, returns or outcomes stay out.
3 - Use AI as a tool, not as the face of the brand.
4 - Verify every voice. Creators, finfluencers and partners need valid permits and licences.
5 - Build for the UAE. Treat cultural fluency as a strategic asset.
Market knowledge as a service standard
"The future of marketing in the UAE will not be defined by who produces the most content or spends the most on advertising. It will be defined by who understands the market best,” said Zabella Demirchian, CEO and Founder of HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency. "Regulatory intelligence, cultural understanding, technological capability and commercial thinking must work together. In 2027, these will no longer be competitive advantages, they will be the minimum standard of professional marketing."
About HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency
HOGI Marketing Boutique Agency is a Dubai-based branding and marketing agency headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Founded in 2023 by Zabella Demirchyan, whose career includes senior marketing roles at Adidas and Polo Ralph Lauren, HOGI helps founders and leadership teams in the UAE and Saudi Arabia turn marketing into revenue. Its services span brand strategy and naming, visual identity, website development, performance marketing, content production and sales collateral, for clients in real estate, financial services, hospitality, energy, retail and technology. HOGI was named Best Branding Agency in Dubai at the Netty Awards 2024.
Website: hogi.ae
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