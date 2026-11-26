FreelyADS Launches Free B2B Classified Ad Platform - Post Ads in Under a Minute with No Sign-Up
(MENAFN- TableToChart) FreelyADS (), a free B2B information service platform, today announced the launch of its no-registration classified ad posting service for a global audience. Businesses can publish product, service or business listings in under a minute — no sign-up, no login, and no country or regional restrictions.The platform covers B2B sections including Internet Services, Product Sales, Cross-border Business, International Travel, Exhibitions and Global Recruitment. Posting and searching listings are completely free. Key features include saved contact details for faster repeat posting, privacy protection (email is only used for ad deletion verification), direct access to posters' phone and social accounts without login, and multi-condition search by keyword, category and country.FreelyADS also offers a dedicated Agent Post API designed for AI agents, bulk posting systems and third-party integrations, supporting images and post data in a single request with a test mode that validates without writing to the database. All published ads support dofollow links.About FreelyADS: FreelyADS is a free B2B classified advertising platform that lets anyone post ads quickly without logging in or registering. Post free B2B classified ads to a global audience — add your product, service or business listing in under a minute. Visit to post your first ad for free.
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