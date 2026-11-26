AI Photo Combiner Launches Free AI Tool That Merges Two Photos Into One Realistic Image
(MENAFN- TableToChart) AI Photo Combiner today announced the launch of its free online tool that merges two photos into one realistic image using artificial intelligence. Users can place a person, pet or product into a completely new scene, and the tool automatically matches light, shadows and perspective so the result looks like a real photograph.The service is available at with no watermark and no sign-up required for the first free image, and up to three free images in total. Unlike traditional photo editors that demand manual masking and color correction skills, AI Photo Combiner handles the blending automatically, making realistic photo composites accessible to marketers, sellers and casual creators alike.About AI Photo Combiner: AI Photo Combiner () is a free AI-powered online tool for merging two photos into one realistic picture with matched lighting and shadows.
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