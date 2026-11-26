UAE Minister of Foreign Trade highlights the importance of lasting partnerships at INSEAD conference on negotiation
(MENAFN- Insead) Leaders gathered in Abu Dhabi to examine how negotiation is evolving in an era of geopolitical uncertainty, technological change and increasing complexity.
ABU DHABI, UAE – 26 November 2026: “An agreement must establish the foundation for a lasting partnership.” That was the message from H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, as he addressed Negotiations Under Pressure: Shaping Outcomes in an Era of Uncertainty, a conference held at the INSEAD Middle East Campus in Abu Dhabi on 24 November 2026.
In his inaugural address, H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of effective negotiation in an international trading environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, supply chains disruptions and shifting economic relationships.
The INSEAD conference brought together senior figures from business, government, technology and media to explore the changing demands of negotiation and the capabilities leaders need to successfully navigate uncertainty, competing interests and pressure.
Opening the event, Professor Horacio Falcão, INSEAD Professor of Management Practice in Decision Sciences, said “Negotiation is more important than ever, not simply to reach agreement, but as a leadership capability.”
The value of trust in uncertain times
In a fireside conversation with INSEAD Professor Horacio Falcão, Dr Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, drew on his experience of the Suez Canal expansion project, the COVID-19 pandemic and the integration of two established organisations to demonstrate the importance of moving beyond individual positions towards a shared mission.
Reflecting on the Suez Canal project, he said: “When you deliver for a nation, the contract is the minimum, not the maximum.” He also offered a different view on pressure: "When the pressure is shared, it turns negotiation into alignment. We stop asking who wins, and start asking how we deliver together."
A leadership panel featuring Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42, and Rabih El Chaar MBA’08D, Managing Partner at Smarkk, explored the importance of creating shared value, building trust and planning beyond the immediate transaction.
Drawing on the creation of Space42 through the merger of G42 and Mubadala, Sabbagh highlighted the need to align strategic priorities, recognise different shareholder interests and focus on establishing a successful business after the deal closes. “What really matters is the day after,” he said.
The panel also considered how organisations can respond to geopolitical uncertainty. Sabbagh argued that eliminating risk is not a realistic objective. “You need to build something that can withstand the different turbulences,” he said.
Where AI meets human judgement
The growing influence of artificial intelligence on negotiation and decision-making was examined in a panel moderated by Peter Zemsky, INSEAD Professor of Strategy. Panellists Fares Akkad, Country Director, Middle East and Africa, Meta, Faheem Ahamed of G42, Mohammed AlKhotani EMBA’24Jan of Salesforce, Dr Horst Simon of ADIA Lab and Helen Wang MBA’19D of APEX Group considered how AI is changing access to information, business processes and organisational decision-making.
Akkad emphasised that negotiations around AI must begin by recognising and addressing the concerns people have about the technology, before moving into technical or commercial discussions. “The first layer is the emotional layer, which you always need to address first,” he said, highlighting the importance of understanding the people and perspectives involved before attempting to find common ground.
AlKhotani highlighted the growing use of AI agents in customer service and executive decision-making, while stressing the need to balance automation with accountability. He described the challenge as reaching “the acceptable risk threshold in the fastest way”.
The discussion also explored how AI is changing the value of information and the role of human judgement. Ahamed observed: “When information becomes commoditised, judgement becomes a luxury.” Simon questioned whether AI can understand the wider significance of its conclusions, while Wang argued that trust and relationships will become increasingly important sources of competitive advantage.
When negotiations in the public arena
The final discussion examined how media, social platforms and public scrutiny increasingly influence high-stakes negotiations. It was moderated by Paula Naoufal, featuring Brian Lott of Mubadala, Nakhle Elhage of IMI Media Group and Elda Choucair of Omnicom Media MENA.
Lott stressed the importance of honesty and transparency when communicating around sensitive deals, while Elhage distinguished between confidentiality, which professional journalists respect, and secrecy, which deserves scrutiny.
“The media’s role is not to make a deal succeed or fail. The role is to address the public opinion with facts,” Elhage said, arguing that professional journalism remains essential in an increasingly fragmented information landscape.
Closing the conference, Professor Falcão returned to the importance of trust, adaptability and clear principles, arguing that effective negotiators must develop the capabilities and relationships needed to navigate uncertainty rather than seek to eliminate it.
The discussions reflected the importance of the principles outlined by H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the start of the day: clarity of purpose, an understanding of different perspectives and a commitment to building partnerships that endure.
As the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade said: “Credibility can and must be strengthened after the handshake.”
ABU DHABI, UAE – 26 November 2026: “An agreement must establish the foundation for a lasting partnership.” That was the message from H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, as he addressed Negotiations Under Pressure: Shaping Outcomes in an Era of Uncertainty, a conference held at the INSEAD Middle East Campus in Abu Dhabi on 24 November 2026.
In his inaugural address, H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of effective negotiation in an international trading environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, supply chains disruptions and shifting economic relationships.
The INSEAD conference brought together senior figures from business, government, technology and media to explore the changing demands of negotiation and the capabilities leaders need to successfully navigate uncertainty, competing interests and pressure.
Opening the event, Professor Horacio Falcão, INSEAD Professor of Management Practice in Decision Sciences, said “Negotiation is more important than ever, not simply to reach agreement, but as a leadership capability.”
The value of trust in uncertain times
In a fireside conversation with INSEAD Professor Horacio Falcão, Dr Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, drew on his experience of the Suez Canal expansion project, the COVID-19 pandemic and the integration of two established organisations to demonstrate the importance of moving beyond individual positions towards a shared mission.
Reflecting on the Suez Canal project, he said: “When you deliver for a nation, the contract is the minimum, not the maximum.” He also offered a different view on pressure: "When the pressure is shared, it turns negotiation into alignment. We stop asking who wins, and start asking how we deliver together."
A leadership panel featuring Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42, and Rabih El Chaar MBA’08D, Managing Partner at Smarkk, explored the importance of creating shared value, building trust and planning beyond the immediate transaction.
Drawing on the creation of Space42 through the merger of G42 and Mubadala, Sabbagh highlighted the need to align strategic priorities, recognise different shareholder interests and focus on establishing a successful business after the deal closes. “What really matters is the day after,” he said.
The panel also considered how organisations can respond to geopolitical uncertainty. Sabbagh argued that eliminating risk is not a realistic objective. “You need to build something that can withstand the different turbulences,” he said.
Where AI meets human judgement
The growing influence of artificial intelligence on negotiation and decision-making was examined in a panel moderated by Peter Zemsky, INSEAD Professor of Strategy. Panellists Fares Akkad, Country Director, Middle East and Africa, Meta, Faheem Ahamed of G42, Mohammed AlKhotani EMBA’24Jan of Salesforce, Dr Horst Simon of ADIA Lab and Helen Wang MBA’19D of APEX Group considered how AI is changing access to information, business processes and organisational decision-making.
Akkad emphasised that negotiations around AI must begin by recognising and addressing the concerns people have about the technology, before moving into technical or commercial discussions. “The first layer is the emotional layer, which you always need to address first,” he said, highlighting the importance of understanding the people and perspectives involved before attempting to find common ground.
AlKhotani highlighted the growing use of AI agents in customer service and executive decision-making, while stressing the need to balance automation with accountability. He described the challenge as reaching “the acceptable risk threshold in the fastest way”.
The discussion also explored how AI is changing the value of information and the role of human judgement. Ahamed observed: “When information becomes commoditised, judgement becomes a luxury.” Simon questioned whether AI can understand the wider significance of its conclusions, while Wang argued that trust and relationships will become increasingly important sources of competitive advantage.
When negotiations in the public arena
The final discussion examined how media, social platforms and public scrutiny increasingly influence high-stakes negotiations. It was moderated by Paula Naoufal, featuring Brian Lott of Mubadala, Nakhle Elhage of IMI Media Group and Elda Choucair of Omnicom Media MENA.
Lott stressed the importance of honesty and transparency when communicating around sensitive deals, while Elhage distinguished between confidentiality, which professional journalists respect, and secrecy, which deserves scrutiny.
“The media’s role is not to make a deal succeed or fail. The role is to address the public opinion with facts,” Elhage said, arguing that professional journalism remains essential in an increasingly fragmented information landscape.
Closing the conference, Professor Falcão returned to the importance of trust, adaptability and clear principles, arguing that effective negotiators must develop the capabilities and relationships needed to navigate uncertainty rather than seek to eliminate it.
The discussions reflected the importance of the principles outlined by H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the start of the day: clarity of purpose, an understanding of different perspectives and a commitment to building partnerships that endure.
As the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade said: “Credibility can and must be strengthened after the handshake.”
Insead
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