Fifth Meeting Under Peace Bridge Initiative Gets Underway (PHOTO)
The information was confirmed in a Thursday announcement by the "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform.
"This time, the meeting is being held in Armenia. A total of 60 representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society are taking part in the event," the statement said.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment