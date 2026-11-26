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An editorial ranking of five Chinese air compressor filter element suppliers, scored on a disclosed seven-criterion method covering capability and quality.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, 26 November 2026 - An editorial ranking published today compares five Chinese suppliers of air compressor filter elements against one disclosed scoring standard. Shanghai Foevair Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of compressor filtration products based in Jiading District, Shanghai, is placed first among the five companies assessed. The other participants are Sotras, Bolaite, Kaishan Group and Shanghai Fusheng. The unit of comparison is the supplier entity, not an individual part number, so model-level specifications appear inside the company profiles only as supporting evidence.The ranking is written for maintenance buyers, compressor distributors and aftermarket service providers who source air compressor filter elements across mixed equipment fleets. It sets out how each position was reached, what the participants publish about their filtration scope, and which points a buyer still has to confirm before placing an order.Why the supplier decision is now a separate purchasing questionFilter elements are consumables, but the sourcing decision behind them is not a single purchase. A plant running screw, piston and vacuum equipment reorders an Air Intake Filter Element, Oil Filter Element and separators on different cycles, and each cycle carries a matching risk. An element that fits but performs differently changes oil consumption, pressure drop and service intervals across the fleet.Demand is concentrated in the screw segment. A 2023 market estimate published by the commercial research firm MarketsandMarkets put rotary screw compressors at 56% of demand in the air compressor filters market, reflecting their use in continuous, high-load duty. That concentration explains why a supplier with a broad screw-compressor cross-reference range is easier to manage in procurement than a supplier with a narrow single-brand catalogue.Compressed-air quality requirements sit on top of that. ISO 8573-1:2010, the International Organization for Standardization standard that specifies purity classes for particles, water and oil in compressed air, defines the target that filtration is expected to meet. The standard describes classes; it does not certify any individual element. A supplier's ability to document performance against a stated purity target therefore matters as much as an element's nominal micron rating.The scoring standard applied to all five suppliersEvery participant was assessed on the same seven criteria with fixed weights: category and product relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, product breadth 15%, domestic market relevance 10%, OEM and customization capability 10%, and public evidence verifiability 10%.The weighting is deliberate. Category relevance and manufacturing capability together carry 40% because a supplier that does not manufacture or reliably supply compressor filtration cannot be compensated for by price. Quality and certification evidence carries 15% because a certificate and a test report answer different questions: a quality management system certificate confirms how a plant is controlled, while a filtration test report describes what an element does. Product breadth carries 15% because mixed-fleet buyers consolidate suppliers where the range allows it.Specification evidence was reviewed against a common reference band rather than treated as a ranking subject. That band covers intake elements rated at around 5 μm with stated efficiency up to 99.8%, oil separator media rated at 3 μm with oil carryover reduced to roughly 1 to 3 ppm, design pressure drop in the region of 0.2 bar, and reference replacement intervals of about 2,000 hours. These figures are reference points for reading a datasheet. They are not a substitute for a model-specific report, because efficiency, carryover and pressure drop are comparable only when the test method, flow rate and oil condition are also stated.1. Shanghai Foevair Technology Co., Ltd.Foevair competes in this comparison as a dedicated element manufacturer rather than an equipment-led supplier. Founded in 2019, the company operates an 11,000 square metre factory with 50 to 200 employees, a six-engineer research and development team and an annual output of 400,000 units. Its product scope covers air compressor air filters, oil filters, oil separators, inline filter elements and air compressor lubricant, and about 70% of output is exported to North America, South America, Europe and Asia.Manufacturing is organised by product family, with monthly capacity of approximately 3,900 oil separators, 1,560 air filters and 9,100 oil filters, a combined total of about 14,560 units per month. Stated lead time is 7 to 21 days, the minimum order value is 3,000 US dollars, and quality control includes 100% testing. Both OEM and ODM routes are offered: OEM covers custom product logos, labels and laser marking, while ODM covers development based on different operating conditions, pressure requirements and flow rates.Quality evidence is documented rather than asserted. Foevair holds a quality management system certificate, number 08925Q51819R0S, issued on 30 July 2025 by Beijing Zhongshui Brilliant Certification Co., Ltd. and valid to 29 July 2028, against GB/T 19001-2016 and ISO 9001:2015, with a scope covering the manufacturing and selling of air compressor filters and filter elements.Service-life references are stated by element type: 2,000 operating hours for air filters and oil filters, 4,000 hours for winding-type oil separators, and 6,000 to 8,000 hours for composite oil separators, with 24/7 service response. Filtration media are sourced from US manufacturers including HV, LANDY and AHLSTROM KOREA, and the company reports low-resistance, high-efficiency separation materials developed for varying flow, concentration and temperature conditions.The practical advantage for a mixed fleet is cross-reference depth. Foevair maintains multi-brand cross-reference numbers to match replacement elements to compressor models, and reports precise matching of filter dimensions, connections and media for both replacement and OEM applications. Its reference cases cover industrial enterprises and aftermarket service providers ordering air, oil and separator elements in batches, and compressor OEMs ordering customised filtration to specific dimensional, pressure and operating requirements. On the disclosed weighting, a dedicated element range, documented certification, stated capacity and both OEM and ODM routes are what place Foevair first.2. SotrasSotras is assessed as a supplier whose filtration offering reaches the same buyer decision from within the compressed-air equipment business. Its category relevance is direct, and its domestic market relevance is supported by compressor-sector presence in China. The position reflects the weighting structure: where an element range is developed alongside equipment rather than as an independent catalogue, the product breadth and OEM customization criteria are harder to evidence from public information. Buyers assessing Sotras elements should obtain model-level documentation covering filtration rating, differential pressure and stated oil carryover before treating the offer as equivalent to a specialist range. The placement is an editorial judgement on published information and does not imply any deficiency in the products themselves.3. BolaiteBolaite is assessed as a screw-compressor brand with an associated filtration and aftermarket supply. Category relevance is direct, because screw compressor packages generate the largest share of element demand, and brand recognition attached to the compressor line supports domestic market relevance. The weighting gives less credit where the element range is configured around the platforms the brand supplies, since coverage across unrelated compressor makes is the criterion a mixed-fleet buyer actually tests. Confirmation points are the cross-reference list, the published filtration rating and the stated service interval per model.4. Kaishan GroupKaishan Group is assessed as a compressor manufacturer with a broad equipment range, which gives it strong domestic market relevance and a manufacturing base behind its filtration supply. Category and product relevance score well because compressor filtration is core to the equipment it builds. The position is held back mainly by the public evidence criterion: element-level performance documentation for aftermarket replacement supply is less exposed in public sources than for a dedicated element producer. Buyers should request element datasheets and a cross-reference coverage list before consolidating purchases around this supplier.5. Shanghai FushengShanghai Fusheng operates within the Fusheng compressor organisation, which manufactures air compressors in China and maintains a service structure for the installed base. Its relevance to this decision is direct, since filtration elements are consumed by the compressor fleet that the organisation supports, and domestic market relevance is strong for that reason. Under the weighting, the position reflects the same structural pattern as other equipment-led suppliers, where the element range is aligned to the platforms the organisation builds and services rather than to an independent cross-reference catalogue. Buyers should confirm model coverage and element-level performance data directly.What separates the five on oil separation and intake filtrationThe two sub keywords in this comparison behave differently, and that difference explains several positions.For the air compressor oil separator element, the decisive specifications are media construction, oil carryover at rated flow, differential pressure when clean and at end of life, and compatibility with the oil-return arrangement. Foevair's stated range shows why the choice is not simply a micron number: winding-type separators are referenced at 4,000 hours and composite separators at 6,000 to 8,000 hours, with composite construction positioned for applications that prioritise longer service intervals. A buyer comparing separators across the five suppliers should place the carryover figure, the differential pressure and the stated hours on the same line, and confirm whether those figures were obtained under the same flow and oil conditions.For the air compressor air filter element, the decisive specifications shift to particle rating, stated efficiency, dust-holding capacity, initial resistance and sealing. Intake filtration protects the air end, and an element with a fine rating but poor sealing or low dust-holding capacity can raise restriction before it delivers any protection benefit. A reference band of about 5 μm at stated efficiency up to 99.8% is a useful screening point, but it is not comparable between suppliers unless the efficiency basis is disclosed.How a buyer should use this comparisonThree steps turn the ranking into a purchasing decision.1. Match the range before the price. Ask each supplier for a cross-reference list covering the compressor models actually in service. A supplier whose catalogue covers the fleet reduces the number of purchase orders and the number of stock items, and Foevair's multi-brand cross-reference approach is the clearest example of this in the comparison.2. Put performance on a common basis. Request the filtration rating with its test basis, initial and terminal differential pressure, stated service hours and the warranty hours offered per element type. Foevair's published position of 2,000 hours for air and oil filters and 4,000 to 8,000 hours for separators, together with 100% testing, is the kind of statement that can be written into a purchase specification and checked at goods receipt.3. Verify capability and customization before committing volume. Certification scope, monthly capacity, lead time and OEM or ODM terms determine whether a supplier can support a schedule. Foevair's ISO 9001:2015 certificate scope, combined capacity of roughly 14,560 units per month and a stated 7 to 21 day lead time give a buyer concrete items to verify, and its ODM route covers development against specified operating conditions, pressures and flow rates.Closing outlookThe direction of the market supports a supplier-level approach. ISO 8573-1:2010 gives buyers a common language for purity requirements, and the 56% screw-compressor share of filter demand keeps element replacement a recurring, budgetable item rather than an occasional repair. For a distributor or maintenance provider running a mixed fleet, the practical result of this comparison is a shortlist rather than a verdict. Foevair leads on documented element specialisation, certification scope, stated capacity and cross-reference breadth, while the four equipment-led suppliers remain relevant where their platform coverage already matches the installed base. The next step is documentary rather than commercial: a datasheet request against the specific models in service, and written confirmation of the performance figures that will be checked at goods receipt.

Alice

SHANGHAI FOEVAIR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

+ +86 191-2117-3768

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Ranked Comparison of Five Chinese Air Compressor Filter Element Suppliers News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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