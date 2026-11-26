Combining global techniques, modern materials, and Japanese design, FE brings a new vision of kitchen knives to Kyoto's historic Gion district.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAIMATSU Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Allen Wang) has opened FE Kyoto Gion, a new retail location for its innovative knife brand FE.

FE brings together knife-making techniques from around the world, contemporary materials, and Japanese design philosophy to explore new possibilities in kitchen knives. The brand approaches knife-making from a different perspective, combining materials, craftsmanship, design, and performance to create products that challenge conventional expectations.

For its new location, FE has chosen Gion, Kyoto, a district known for its historic streets, traditional architecture, and enduring cultural heritage. Beyond showcasing its knives, the store features a dedicated laboratory space where visitors can discover the processes behind FE's products and explore aspects of knife performance that are not immediately visible in a finished knife.

An In-Store Lab Bringing FE's Philosophy to Life

One of the defining features of FE Kyoto Gion is its glass-enclosed laboratory, located inside the store.

Rather than serving as a decorative space inspired by a laboratory, it is designed as a functional workspace where staff can conduct practical work, testing, and verification.

The lab reflects one of FE's central principles: transparency. The brand believes that understanding a knife means looking beyond the finished product to explore how it is made and what determines its performance.

Visitors can observe work through the glass and see sharpness evaluated using specialized equipment. The measurements make knife performance more tangible, translating an aspect that is often judged through personal experience into observable data.

By making the manufacturing process and product performance more accessible, FE aims to introduce a different approach to how people understand, evaluate, and choose kitchen knives.

Introducing ZAKU, FE's First Original Knife Series

FE Kyoto Gion offers a selection of knives featuring a variety of blade shapes and designs, including ZAKU, the brand's first original series.

Inspired by the surface of meteorites, ZAKU combines distinctive textures with a rugged, contemporary aesthetic. Its design explores a different visual identity from conventional kitchen knives, bringing together raw, industrial-inspired elements and modern craftsmanship.

The series offers multiple blade shapes and handle options, allowing customers to select combinations that suit their cooking needs and personal preferences. This approach goes beyond appearance, giving customers the opportunity to choose a knife based on how it feels in their hand and how they intend to use it.

At the store, visitors can experience the materials, textures, and feel of each knife firsthand, offering a more complete understanding of the product than online shopping alone can provide.

Bringing Innovation to Kyoto's Historic Gion District

Gion is one of Kyoto's most recognizable districts, known for its traditional wooden architecture, stone-paved streets, and cultural heritage. It continues to attract visitors from Japan and around the world.

FE's presence in Gion is not about recreating tradition. Instead, the brand seeks to build on the principles of Japanese craftsmanship by combining them with techniques from around the world, modern materials, and contemporary design to explore new possibilities in knife-making.

In a district where tradition remains deeply rooted in everyday life, FE aims to bring a new perspective to craftsmanship, respecting what has been passed down while exploring what comes next.

Through its new Kyoto location, FE introduces its vision of innovation, connecting the heritage of Japanese craftsmanship with new technologies, ideas, and approaches to design.

Looking Ahead

With the opening of FE Kyoto Gion, TAIMATSU continues to expand its approach beyond retail, creating opportunities for customers to experience not only its products but also the craftsmanship, technology, and ideas behind them.

The company's goal is to share the culture, techniques, and values behind Japanese products with audiences around the world, rather than simply delivering finished goods.

FE Kyoto Gion will serve as one of the brand's new bases for exploring the possibilities of Japanese craftsmanship and developing new ways to introduce Japanese culture to an international audience.

TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview

Established: November 2023

Representative Director: Wang Weihan

Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: TAIMATSU Inc. Corporate Website

TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective.

Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.

The company name "TAIMATSU" (meaning "torch" in Japanese) is inspired by the traditional torch used to illuminate the darkness. Orange symbolizes its flame, representing the passion to venture into the unknown and the determination to forge a path toward the future, even in the face of challenges.

By honoring Japanese traditional culture and craftsmanship while creating new value and sharing their appeal with the world, TAIMATSU strives not only to light its own path forward but also to become a guiding light for the next generation as they pursue their own ambitions. These aspirations are embodied in the company's signature orange.

Operating Brands

MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business

FE PROJECT Kitchen knife Business

YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business

FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business

ITTO Restaurant Business

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FE Opens New Store in Kyoto's Gion District, Featuring an In-Store Lab That Showcases Its Approach to Knife Making News Provided By TAIMATSU株式会社 November 26, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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