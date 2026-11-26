MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The National Land Monetisation Corporation Limited (NLMC) under the Ministry of Finance in its 22nd Board of Directors meeting has considered fresh asset monetisation and valuation proposals worth nearly Rs 1,300 crore relating to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), an official statement said on Thursday.

The board deliberated on key asset monetisation proposals, independent valuation reports, government-to-government (G2G) transactions, monetisation of NLMC-owned properties, outcomes of recently conducted e-auctions and measures towards institutional strengthening of the Corporation, the statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

These proposals are in addition to over Rs 9,000 crore in assets monetised by NLMC during the current financial year, reflecting the growing momentum of the corporation's monetisation initiatives and the government's continued thrust on unlocking value from surplus and underutilized public sector assets.

In addition to facilitating the monetisation of assets belonging to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and government organisations, NLMC is also taking its own asset portfolio to the market.

The board considered valuation reports for 17 NLMC-owned residential properties situated across New Delhi and Mumbai, acquired from CPSEs through the closure route. NLMC has previously taken its residential properties in Prayagraj and Chennai to the market through ongoing e-auction initiatives.

The proposed monetisation of properties in New Delhi and Mumbai marks a further expansion of these efforts to unlock value from its own asset portfolio through transparent and competitive market-driven processes.

The board was also apprised of the successful outcomes of the two e-auctions conducted by NLMC on behalf of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) at Visakhapatnam on 12th October and 3th November 2026. The two e-auctions generated an aggregate H1 bid value of Rs 584.40 crore across 264 land parcels.

The board also deliberated on measures towards institutional strengthening and enhancing the organisational capabilities of NLMC to support its expanding scale of operations and growing asset monetisation pipeline.

-IANS

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