MENAFN - IANS) Sabarimala (Kerala), Nov 26 (IANS) The sharp fall in the number of pilgrims visiting Kerala's revered Sabarimala shrine and the resulting decline in temple revenue have raised questions about the management of the virtual queue system and other arrangements for the pilgrimage season.

The two-month-long annual temple festival opened on November 17.

The Travancore Devaswom Employees Front has called for a detailed examination of the booking system.

It has raised doubts over whether the daily virtual queue slots have been reduced, giving devotees the impression that all slots are booked.

It has sought a comparison of online bookings with the actual number of pilgrims who turned up for darshan.

More than 20,000 people reportedly fail to turn up every day despite booking slots.

The reasons need to be examined, the employees' body said.

Pilgrim arrivals during the first week of the season have fallen by more than 44 per cent compared to last year.

The Board has also suffered an estimated revenue loss of around Rs 12 crore.

The Employees Front said delays in jaggery auctions, the decision to transport essential supplies only up to Pampa and the cancellation of around 20 auctions had added to the losses.

It pointed out that nearly 1,200 temples dependent on the Board's income could be affected.

It also called for greater transparency in managing the virtual queue system.

Though the High Court had ordered its transfer from the police to the Devaswom Board, the Board has not fully taken over the system, including its website.

The Employees Front has called for the restoration of spot booking facilities at Pampa and other centres.

It has also sought better transport arrangements at Nilakkal and a review of the Rs 5,000 fine imposed on devotees who leave clothes at Pampa.

It said the focus should be on making the pilgrimage easier for devotees while ensuring proper management of the Board's finances.

Meanwhile, IGP, Southern Range, P. Prakash visited Sannidhanam to review the arrangements for pilgrims as the second batch of police personnel assumed duty for the Mandala season.

Accompanied by Sannidhanam Special Officer G. Jayadev, he inspected Pampa, Marakkoottam, the Pathinettampadi, Sopanam, Malikappuram, and the police barracks.

He also issued instructions to police personnel deployed at various locations.