MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who jointly ruled the 1990s Bollywood music scene with Udit Narayan, has shared that he didn't think even in his wildest dreams that his album 'Aashiqui' would emerge as a breakout success and rewrite the rules of Hindi film music.

'Aashiqui' featured his voice in almost all the songs except for one, and established him as the leading playback singer of Bollywood eventually him being titled the "Melody King".

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his latest song 'Suniyo Zara', and reminisced about how the entire album of 'Aashiqui', which was earlier supposed to be just an album, was put together.

Asked if he anticipated such an overwhelming response to the album of 'Aashiqui', he said:“No, not at all. I never thought that something like this would happen. What happened was a miracle. I never thought that it would be such a super hit or it would be a film. We just casually recorded it”.

He further mentioned,“I was introduced to Nadeem-Shravan, and Gulshan sir said, 'Let's make an album. It was titled, 'Chaahat'. After listening to that album, Mahesh Bhatt sir made a story on it. So it feels like a miracle. What was this, and how did it happen? I never thought that such a big record would be made and my life would be set”.

The film was made on a modest budget but went on to explode at the box-office with its music practically ruling the charts. The album sold over 20 million copies back in 1990, with the film collecting Rs 5 crore at the box-office. When adjusted against inflation, the film boasts a box-office figure of Rs 55 crore, a rare feat for a film with new faces as its lead.