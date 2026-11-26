MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has said that the Indian Constitution is the foundation of our democracy and a guiding force in safeguarding justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

In his message on National Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas), the Governor said every citizen has a responsibility to uphold constitutional values, respect democratic principles, and contribute towards building a just, inclusive and developed nation. The ideals enshrined in the Constitution continue to guide the nation's path towards progress and prosperity, he said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has greeted people on Constitution Day.“The Constitution of India has guided our country, which stands as a symbol of unity in diversity. Our great Constitution has laid a strong foundation for the world's largest democracy, built on the lofty values of liberty, equality and social justice,” the Chief Minister said.

“I pay tribute to all the framers of the Constitution, including Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, who played a distinguished role in shaping it. Let us respect the rights granted to us by the Constitution and fulfil the responsibilities it prescribes. Let us uphold democratic values in the spirit of the Constitution and move forward with the goals of social justice, equal opportunities and good governance,” Chandrababu Naidu added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said in his message that a Constitution is not just a document that defines a nation, but is a promise that safeguards the dignity, rights and aspirations of its people.

“On Constitution Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity that form the foundation of our democracy. Adopted on 26th November 1949, the Constitution of India reflects the collective vision and aspirations of a nation determined to uphold dignity, freedom and equal opportunity for every citizen. Our Constitution is both a safeguard of our rights and a reminder of our responsibilities. Let us respect its values, strengthen our democratic institutions and fulfil our duties with integrity and commitment towards building an inclusive and progressive Bharat,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that our Constitution, built on Liberty, Fraternity, Equality, and Justice, remains the guiding soul of our country.

“True tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly lies not in mere words, but in fiercely protecting constitutional rights and ensuring a transparent, accountable democracy for every Indian,” he said.