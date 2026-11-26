MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) As the day-and-night protest by ASHA workers at Bengaluru's Freedom Park entered its 10th day on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar appealed to the agitators to call off their stir, urging them not to remain adamant or resort to blackmailing the government.

Addressing the protesters as his "mothers and sisters", he asked them to trust the government and assured them that their demands would be addressed.

Shivakumar, who returned from his three-day visit to Japan around midnight on Wednesday, said the government was concerned about the welfare of Asha workers and would find a solution to their demands. However, he urged them to adopt a flexible approach instead of continuing their protest.

"Do not try to threaten the government. You can make requests, and we can understand them. I am not saying that we will not give you what you have demanded. They have to trust us," he said.

Questioning BJP leaders for supporting the protesting workers without raising the issue with the Centre, Shivakumar asked why they were not pressuring the Union government to increase the honorarium of Asha workers.

"It was the UPA government at the Centre that increased their salaries. After that, nothing was done. It is only our government that has increased their salaries. Why is nobody speaking about the Centre? BJP leaders have visited the protest site, but why are they not questioning the Centre? Why are they pressuring us?" he asked.

The Chief Minister said the state government had fulfilled its manifesto promises concerning ASHA workers and would continue to address their concerns. He pointed out that four of the five guarantee schemes were centred on women, reflecting the government's commitment to their welfare.

"When we introduced free rice and Rs 2,000 assistance for women heads of families, we held elaborate discussions. Except for the fifth guarantee focusing on youth, all the other four guarantees are centred on women. We are also aware of their importance," he said.

Recalling his interactions with Asha workers, Shivakumar said he had personally visited them at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru and at other places to understand their concerns. He added that five to six rounds of discussions had already been held on the issue.

"Women are the pillars of families. We are concerned about them. I request them not to be so rigid or show such stubbornness. I have already held five to six rounds of discussions. If it were only a matter of fulfilling this demand, we could have done it. But the issue is not that simple," he said.

Questioning the consequences of allowing every organisation and group to resort to street protests over their demands, he said the government was responsible for ensuring the welfare of everyone.

"Not just Asha workers, different groups and organisations are also preparing to come forward with their demands. What will happen if everyone comes and sits on the streets in protest? Who will take responsibility? The lives of everyone are important to us," he said.

Making an emotional appeal to the protesting workers, Shivakumar said, "I request my mothers and sisters to trust us. I humbly request them to withdraw their protest. We will find a solution and address their issues."

Responding to reports that Health Minister U.T. Khader had said the work would continue even without ASHA workers, the Chief Minister dismissed the claim as false and said the government wanted all workers to remain part of the system.

"All this is a lie. We want everyone. We need everyone. The statement made by another Minister, P.M. Narendraswamy, was also twisted. As Chief Minister, I am humbly requesting my sisters to withdraw their protest. I will address their issues," he said.