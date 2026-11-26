MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ManageEngine To Showcase Intelligent Automation, AI Governance, and Integrated Security Capabilities for Enterprises Across the Middle East Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE - November, 2026 - ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management and security solutions, will showcase its enhanced AI governance capabilities in its identity and access management platform, AD360, at GITEX GLOBAL 2026, taking place from 7–11 December at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City in Dubai.

The enhanced capabilities will help enterprises govern AI adoption by discovering and monitoring AI agents across multiple platforms, assigning human ownership, managing access privileges, and enforcing security policies. ManageEngine AD360 will also facilitate the secure adoption of Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers while providing visibility into the large language models used across enterprise environments.

Aligned with GITEX GLOBAL 2026's theme, The Global Reset: 2027 Through a New Lens, ManageEngine's participation will focus on four key areas: agentic AI-driven IT operations, secure and governed AI adoption, the convergence of IT management and cybersecurity, and resilience across hybrid environments. These priorities reflect the growing demands on organisations across the Middle East, where geopolitical uncertainty and an evolving cyberthreat landscape will place greater emphasis on operational resilience, identity security, and responsible AI adoption in 2027.

Among the key highlights at GITEX are ManageEngine's AI-powered capabilities across service management, IT operations, endpoint management, and security operations. These capabilities help automate routine service requests, identify the root causes of outages, troubleshoot failed patches, and correlate security alerts, empowering IT teams to respond more efficiently while maintaining human oversight and auditable controls.

“As AI becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise operations, the challenge for organisations is no longer simply adopting the technology, but ensuring it operates within a secure, accountable, and well-governed environment,” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, vice president of revenue operations at ManageEngine.“At GITEX this year, we look forward to engaging with visitors, customers, and partners to demonstrate ManageEngine's commitment to addressing the evolving IT priorities of organisations across the Middle East, including the growing need for greater visibility, control, and governance of AI agents.”

ManageEngine's commitment to the UAE market is further reflected in its data centres in the UAE, which help retain data within the country and address local data residency requirements. With cloud and on-premises deployment options, built-in compliance reporting, and a strong local partner ecosystem, the company continues to address the needs of government entities and regulated industries.

At GITEX this year, visitors can explore ManageEngine's AI-powered IT management and cybersecurity solutions at Hall 17, Booth C40, where experts will showcase advancements across unified service management, IT operations management and observability, advanced analytics, endpoint management, and cybersecurity.

About ManageEngine:

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organisations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere, better, safer, and faster.