MENAFN - Mid-East Info)New HP OmniBook 5 delivers thoughtful design, immersive entertainment, and AI-ready performance

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HP OmniBook 5 combines vibrant OLED visuals, rich audio, and AI-enhanced capabilities to help consumers create, connect and be entertained wherever they go Launching in the UAE, the HP OmniBook 5 is packed with performance and features in a sleek, slim design available in four distinct colors

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DUBAI, UAE,November 2026 - Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the launch of the HP OmniBook 5 in the United Arab Emirates. A premium consumer Windows laptop, it is designed for consumers who want more from their everyday device: more screen, more battery life, more connectivity and more freedom to create, connect and be entertained without compromise.

“Consumers in the UAE are looking for devices that can keep up with the different demands of their daily lives, whether they're working, studying, creating content, or enjoying entertainment,” said Karlin Reid, Consumer Personal Systems Category Manager, HP Inc.“With the launch of the HP OmniBook 5 in the UAE, we're bringing together the features that matter most to these users: a high-quality display, long battery life, and a lightweight design that makes it easy to stay productive and connected wherever they are.” Premium Experiences, Made Accessible

Consumers increasingly expect a PC that helps them stay productive, connected, and entertained without adding complexity to their lives. Whether streaming content, attending class, creating, collaborating, or staying connected with friends and family, they want premium experiences that fit their lifestyles, their budgets, and help prepare for what comes next. The HP OmniBook 5 was designed to deliver exactly that: bringing together thoughtful design, immersive entertainment, and everyday practicality in one accessible device.

Empowers productivity and creativity with AI-ready performance: Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM 7 processor with integrated NPU capabilities, the HP OmniBook 5 helps users stay productive, communicate effectively and take advantage of the latest AI-ready experiences across work, school and personal projects. Adapts to life on the move with up to 42 hours of VPB (Local Video Playback) battery life and effortless mobility: Combining an ultra-thin 11.77 mm profile, lightweight 1.16 kg design, flexible 180° hinge, dual full-function USB-C ports and HP's compact 65W USB Mini GaN charger, the HP OmniBook 5 is built to move effortlessly from campus to café, commute to couch and everywhere in between. Delivers rich entertainment experiences: Featuring up to a 2.5K OLED touch display, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, up to 620 nits brightness, HP Eye Ease technology and up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the HP OmniBook 5 delivers vivid visuals and immersive entertainment wherever users go. Enhances seamless collaboration and connection: An FHD IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition, dual microphones, Poly Studio-tuned audio and DTS:X Ultra help users show up clearly and confidently for classes, calls and everyday conversations. Expresses individuality through thoughtful design: Available in Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink and Soft Honeydew, the HP OmniBook 5 combines a premium aluminum chassis, tone-on-tone keyboard and refined design details that help consumers choose a device that reflects their personal style.

Designed for students, young professionals and modern multitaskers, the device delivers the experiences people value most, from immersive entertainment to seamless connectivity, in a device built to fit naturally into everyday life:

The HP OmniBook 5 14 AI PC is expected to be available in the UAE in December 2026 for a starting price of AED 3,499

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