HP Brings Premium PC Experiences To UAE Consumers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New HP OmniBook 5 delivers thoughtful design, immersive entertainment, and AI-ready performance News Highlights: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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HP OmniBook 5 combines vibrant OLED visuals, rich audio, and AI-enhanced capabilities to help consumers create, connect and be entertained wherever they go
Launching in the UAE, the HP OmniBook 5 is packed with performance and features in a sleek, slim design available in four distinct colors
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Empowers productivity and creativity with AI-ready performance: Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM 7 processor with integrated NPU capabilities, the HP OmniBook 5 helps users stay productive, communicate effectively and take advantage of the latest AI-ready experiences across work, school and personal projects.
Adapts to life on the move with up to 42 hours of VPB (Local Video Playback) battery life and effortless mobility: Combining an ultra-thin 11.77 mm profile, lightweight 1.16 kg design, flexible 180° hinge, dual full-function USB-C ports and HP's compact 65W USB Mini GaN charger, the HP OmniBook 5 is built to move effortlessly from campus to café, commute to couch and everywhere in between.
Delivers rich entertainment experiences: Featuring up to a 2.5K OLED touch display, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, up to 620 nits brightness, HP Eye Ease technology and up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the HP OmniBook 5 delivers vivid visuals and immersive entertainment wherever users go.
Enhances seamless collaboration and connection: An FHD IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition, dual microphones, Poly Studio-tuned audio and DTS:X Ultra help users show up clearly and confidently for classes, calls and everyday conversations.
Expresses individuality through thoughtful design: Available in Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink and Soft Honeydew, the HP OmniBook 5 combines a premium aluminum chassis, tone-on-tone keyboard and refined design details that help consumers choose a device that reflects their personal style.
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The HP OmniBook 5 14 AI PC is expected to be available in the UAE in December 2026 for a starting price of AED 3,499
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