Ranbir Kapoor has caught social media attention after a video showing his interaction with fans at Delhi airport surfaced online. The actor was spotted at the airport on Wednesday evening as he prepared to return to Mumbai.

In the viral clip, a female fan approaches Ranbir and attempts to take a selfie with him. However, as she gets close to the actor, his security personnel intervene to maintain some distance. Ranbir subsequently walks away without stopping for a photograph with her.

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The brief interaction has sparked conversations online, with viewers discussing the importance of respecting celebrities' personal space during public appearances.

Actor happily poses with another fan

Interestingly, the video also captures a contrasting moment from Ranbir's airport appearance. Shortly after walking away from the first fan, the actor stops when another female admirer approaches him for a selfie.

This time, Ranbir happily poses for the photograph, thanks the fan and continues towards the airport terminal.

The contrasting interactions have attracted attention online, particularly because the actor was seen declining one selfie request while agreeing to another. However, the video does not establish why he chose to walk away during the first interaction.

Ranbir Kapoor visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after Ramayana release

Before his airport appearance, Ranbir visited Delhi's iconic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Wednesday morning, a day after Gurpurab, to offer prayers and seek blessings following the release of Ramayana.

He was accompanied by the film's producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

For his airport appearance, the actor opted for a navy-blue tailored bandhgala suit featuring gold buttons and a raised collar. He paired it with matching trousers, a pastel-blue shirt and tan-brown leather shoes. Nerdy glasses, a pink pocket square, a wristwatch and his neatly styled hair completed the look.