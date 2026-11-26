Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, winning millions of hearts with her dazzling smile, acting prowess, and stunning looks. Fans love her relatable personality the most. Yes, she has a starry aura, but her homey vibes, quick wit, and naturally bubbly nature truly resonate with her fandom. The actress is all set to meet her fans with the upcoming movie Eetha, a biopic based on the life of Maharashtra's lavani queen Vithabai Narayana. The artiste was known for dancing her heart out and roping massive audiences to her 'lavani tamashas '. She was an Indian dancer, singer, and Tamasha artist.

Shraddha Kapoor is half-Marathi!

Well, let us tell you why Shraddha feels like the perfect cast for this movie. Yes, you read that right. Do you know she is half Marathi and half Punjabi? Yes, fans feel Shraddha's Maharashtrian roots make her a perfect fit for Eetha. Thanks to her natural dialect, nakhras, and understanding of the culture, dance, outfits, and body language that Marathi women possess.

Knowing Shraddha's Roots!

Shraddha is half Marathi through her mother's side of the family and was raised in Mumbai with Marathi cultural traditions. Her mother, Shivangi Kapoor, has Marathi and Konkani roots. Her maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapure (nephew of Deenanath Mangeshkar and first cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle), had family roots in Kolhapur, while her maternal grandmother came from Panaji, Goa.

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What Fans Feel!

One comment read,“look like your maasi padmini kolhapure.”

Another comment read,“Marathi mulgi vibes!”

One more user wrote,“She is marathi, perfect cast for eetha.”

Another comment read,“You are fire really maayi re maayi eatha aayi re.”

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About Eetha

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar starring Shraddha Kapoor in the title role, closely associated with the life of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film releases on December 4.