Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the Jan Ashirwad Rally at Manglaur in the Haridwar district and outlined various developmental projects for the area. These include the restoration of a girl's degree college, building a much-needed bridge across the Ganga Canal and road and drainage related work.

In addition, the chief minister pledged that the government would soon decide on a rise in the price of sugarcane and would look into a request to exempt tubewell electricity payments.

Manglaur - Girl's College and Ganga Canal Bridge to be Restored

Projects to be carried out in Manglaur include the restoration of the girls' college at Libberheri. Further, there will be a desilting and permanent drainage project in Narसन Khurd. The existing, but now collapsed, Libberheri Ganga Canal Bridge will also be rebuilt. Work will also be undertaken on an embankment at Sarai Rajwaha on the Manglaur to Gurukul bypass road.

An embankment will be built in Silakhala leading to village Suthrada in Tikola Kalan. Also, a road will be built between the houses of Madan and Yogendra in Brahmpur Jat. All these are part of efforts to boost development in the region.

Sugarcane Price and Farmer Development

Speaking to farmers, the CM stated that the government would look into raising the price of sugarcane this year and make a prompt decision. The government will also look into requests to exempt tubewell electricity payments, he added.

Besides this, the chief minister noted that farmers currently receive benefits such as zero interest loans of up to Rs 3 lakh for farming; free canal water and subsidies of up to 80 per cent on farm machinery via the Farm Machinery Bank. Farmers are also eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme.

Further Health, Accommodation and Water Development Projects in Manglaur

Farmers, businessmen, workers and small entrepreneurs play an important role in the Manglaur economy. Projects being undertaken include building a Block Public Health Unit in the Narसन Community Health Centre and sanctioning more than one crore rupees for intra-block road building in Libberheri.

Over 1,000 people in Manglaur have also been provided with homes thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Over 21,000 toilets have been built as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. In addition, more than 32,000 people have been issued Ayushman cards. Finally, 27 water pumpage projects worth over Rs 58 crore have been sanctioned in the region under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

CM emphasises UCC, Anti-Plagiarism, and Constitution Day

Dhami recognised the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand's development. Alongside promoting jobs and encouraging self-employment, the government is committed to farmer and women development, he stated.

The CM also mentioned Constitution Day which is celebrated on November 26. Further, he noted the government's programmes to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar such as the development of five places linked to different aspects of his life – the Panchteerth. He went on to point out that Uttarakhand has a Uniform Civil Code, a rigorous anti-plagiarism law and anti-riot laws. The government is endeavouring to further develop administration and ensure a good future for the youth.

Apart from the chief minister, those present at the rally included Cabinet Minister Pradeep Batra, Rajya Sabha member of parliament Kalpana Saini, District Panchayat Chairperson Kiran Chaudhary, former minister Kartar Singh Bhadana and additional public figures, officials and local people.