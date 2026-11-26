The trailer for 'Vrushakarma', starring Naga Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is out. It looks like a routine affair with nothing fresh to offer. Let's see how the movie turns out.

Naga Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary star in 'Vrushakarma'. 'Virupaksha' fame Karthik Dandu directs the movie. SVCC and Sukumar Writings produce it, and the trailer just dropped. The movie hits screens on the 4th of next month, and the team kicked off promotions by releasing the trailer on Thursday.

So, how does it look? The trailer starts on an interesting note. Bats hang around a fort. Then the focus shifts to a young girl. A voiceover says supernatural forces chose their sacrifice, hinting at the girl. Birds chase her. She holds a glowing stone and seems possessed by a supernatural power.

Next, we see some suspenseful, scary scenes, magical powers, and attacks. The Archaeological Department digs up 5,000-year-old sculptures in a cave. Jayaram asks for help, and Naga Chaitanya makes his entry.

Chay gets ready for battle, asking what the job is, followed by action and adventure scenes. He finds some strange sculptures and figures in the cave and raises doubts about them. Meanwhile, a voice says a supernatural force threatening human existence has settled in, keeping a child's birth a secret.

Then the villain enters like a demon. Chay says their science is beyond our reach; it's Vedic science. The villain shows his true colors in a fort. Some scary action scenes follow. A voiceover tells Chay that God chose him to protect the laws of creation.

The trailer holds attention to some extent. It maintains suspense but lacks excitement. It doesn't give you a 'wow' feeling. It looks like a routine horror, thriller, or psychological thriller. It also reminds you of movies like 'Virupaksha' and 'Mirai'. Overall, it doesn't really impress.

However, these kinds of movies usually create magic on the big screen. The screenplay is crucial. If it grips you, gives you goosebumps, and keeps you on the edge of your seat with scares, it works. We have to wait and see if 'Vrushakarma' manages that. Director Karthik Dandu proved himself with 'Virupaksha', so expectations are high on him. Let's see how much magic he creates.