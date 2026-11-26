Soundarya: The bond between Soundarya and Aamani in the Telugu film industry is very special. Aamani shared in an interview how her friendship with Soundarya started and the affection they shared.

Since both Soundarya and Aamani were from Bangalore, a special connection naturally formed between them. During that time, they acted together in three to five movies. Their combination worked out very well, especially when they worked together in films like Anna Chellelu and Amma Donga. Aamani recalled that they used to sit next to each other during shooting.

Aamani said that back then, Soundarya was also like a little kid and used to be very playful. She said they used to spend time singing Kannada songs and speaking in Kannada without any other thoughts. In that way, affection grew between them through Kannada songs and words, and they became close enough to share personal matters with each other.

The bond with Soundarya's family continued even after Aamani got married. Aamani revealed that after her marriage, Soundarya's mother used to call and ask about her well-being. Also, Soundarya used to invite Aamani to the shooting spot when she was making a movie under her own banner. Soundarya's brother Amar and father Satyanarayana were also mentioned on this occasion. Once, when she was shooting in Somanathapur near Mysore, Soundarya called her saying she was bored being alone, but Aamani couldn't go because of the shooting. Yet their friendship remained intact.

Aamani explained an emotional scene that happened when Soundarya's father died. At that time, Soundarya called and asked her to meet and talk in deep sorrow. Even though it was already 10 pm, Aamani immediately went to Prashanth Kuteer in Hyderabad after finishing the shoot. Aamani said Soundarya had a lot of sentiment with Prashanth Kuteer. She recalled that no matter how big a heroine or hero came, and even when everyone else moved to hotels at one stage, Soundarya didn't leave Prashanth Kuteer and didn't even change that room. She stated that purely vegetarian food is available there, and there is a homelike atmosphere.

Soundarya cried like a little kid..

When she went there, Soundarya hugged her like a little kid and burst into tears. She expressed anguish that one of the four pillars of their family had left in the form of her father, and now only she, her mother, and Amar were left. Aamani revealed in the interview that she consoled Soundarya at that difficult time and told her to face any difficulty bravely and not to cry.