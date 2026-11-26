Sugar: From the tea we drink every morning to the sweets we love to eat, sugar is a must in everything. We know that sugar is made from sugarcane. But how much sugar can be made from 10 kg of sugarcane?

We usually consume sugar and sugarcane juice regularly. But many people wonder how much sugar can be made from 10 kg of sugarcane. Actually, the sugar percentage varies depending on the variety of sugarcane, ripeness, and cultivation conditions. Generally, sugarcane contains about 10 to 16 percent sucrose. But we don't get all the sugar present in sugarcane directly in the form of sugar. This is because sugarcane also contains water, fiber, and other minerals. After taking the sugarcane to the factory, we get sugar only after extracting its juice, purifying it, boiling it, and turning it into crystals.

Generally, you can get about 700 grams to 1.2 kg of sugar from 10 kg of sugarcane. But we cannot say that all types of sugarcane will yield this much. Some types of sugarcane have a higher percentage of sugar, while others have less. Also, factors like how fresh the sugarcane is and how efficiently its juice is extracted also affect the sugar yield.

Farmers take the sugarcane they grow to sugar factories. There, they clean the sugarcane and cut it into small pieces. Then, with the help of special machines, they extract the juice from the sugarcane. In this process, the sugarcane fiber is separated. The remaining sugarcane juice is sent to the next stages. This juice also contains soil, fiber residues, and other impurities along with sugar.

Then they purify the sugarcane juice. Factories follow a special purification process to remove impurities from the juice. This purified juice is filtered and made purer. At this stage, unnecessary substances in the juice are removed, and a sugar-containing liquid remains.

After that, they heat this purified sugarcane juice in large boilers. Heating makes the water in it gradually evaporate. This turns the juice into a thick syrup. They process this syrup further to form sugar crystals. Then, with the help of special machines, they separate the crystals from the remaining liquid. These separated sugar crystals are dried, subjected to necessary quality tests, and then packed. That's how the sugar we use in our homes is made.