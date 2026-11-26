Israeli Artillery Targets Agricultural Areas in Syria's Quneitra Province
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces carried out an artillery strike against agricultural land near the al-Mantara Dam in the central countryside of Syria's southern Quneitra province on Wednesday, according to Syrian state media.
Alikhbariah TV reported that Israeli troops fired a single artillery shell toward farmland in the vicinity of the dam. No casualties or material damage had been reported immediately following the incident.
In a separate development earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces released a Syrian national who had been detained during a military operation in the town of Jubbata al-Khashab, also located in Quneitra province.
According to the broadcaster, the man was taken into custody on Tuesday evening when Israeli troops entered the town's northern district and carried out a military raid involving the deployment of soldiers.
Israel has expanded its military operations in southern Syria since the removal of Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8, 2024. Its forces have increased their presence within the separation zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights while moving into additional areas of southern Syrian territory, actions that violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Established following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, the agreement created a designated buffer zone under the supervision of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.
Damascus has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to leave Syrian territory and condemned their continued military operations. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that its presence is necessary to address what it describes as security threats.
Alikhbariah TV reported that Israeli troops fired a single artillery shell toward farmland in the vicinity of the dam. No casualties or material damage had been reported immediately following the incident.
In a separate development earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces released a Syrian national who had been detained during a military operation in the town of Jubbata al-Khashab, also located in Quneitra province.
According to the broadcaster, the man was taken into custody on Tuesday evening when Israeli troops entered the town's northern district and carried out a military raid involving the deployment of soldiers.
Israel has expanded its military operations in southern Syria since the removal of Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8, 2024. Its forces have increased their presence within the separation zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights while moving into additional areas of southern Syrian territory, actions that violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Established following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, the agreement created a designated buffer zone under the supervision of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.
Damascus has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to leave Syrian territory and condemned their continued military operations. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that its presence is necessary to address what it describes as security threats.
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