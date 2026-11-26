New Forecast Points to Population Decline in Austria by 2080
(MENAFN) Austria's population is expected to reach its highest level of approximately 9.36 million in the mid-2040s before entering a gradual decline that could bring the total down to 9.04 million by 2080, according to projections released by Statistics Austria and reported Wednesday by public broadcaster ORF.
The country currently has around 9.2 million inhabitants. The latest demographic assessment marks a significant revision of estimates published two years earlier, which suggested that Austria's population would eventually exceed the 10 million threshold.
Statistics Austria anticipates that the average fertility rate will fall to an unprecedented 1.3 children per woman in 2025. Meanwhile, declining immigration is expected to reduce the contribution of incoming residents to population growth, with net migration projected to compensate for the difference between births and deaths only until the mid-2040s.
The population aged 65 and above is forecast to expand more rapidly than any other age category, reflecting the country's increasingly ageing demographic structure.
Despite an expected reduction in the working-age population, Austria's overall labor force is projected to remain relatively steady. Higher female participation in employment, increased reliance on older employees, and stricter regulations governing early retirement are expected to help maintain workforce levels.
Regional projections indicate that Vienna will experience the strongest population expansion through the mid-2040s, growing by 6.4%. Vorarlberg is expected to follow with a 2.4% increase. In contrast, Carinthia could experience the largest contraction, with its population falling by 4%, while Styria is projected to register a 1.2% decline.
Demographic ageing is also expected to become particularly pronounced in Burgenland, where approximately one-third of residents could be aged 65 or above by 2040.
At the national level, older people are forecast to represent 30.1% of Austria's population by 2080, compared with 20.5% in 2025, highlighting the expected shift toward an older population over the coming decades.
The country currently has around 9.2 million inhabitants. The latest demographic assessment marks a significant revision of estimates published two years earlier, which suggested that Austria's population would eventually exceed the 10 million threshold.
Statistics Austria anticipates that the average fertility rate will fall to an unprecedented 1.3 children per woman in 2025. Meanwhile, declining immigration is expected to reduce the contribution of incoming residents to population growth, with net migration projected to compensate for the difference between births and deaths only until the mid-2040s.
The population aged 65 and above is forecast to expand more rapidly than any other age category, reflecting the country's increasingly ageing demographic structure.
Despite an expected reduction in the working-age population, Austria's overall labor force is projected to remain relatively steady. Higher female participation in employment, increased reliance on older employees, and stricter regulations governing early retirement are expected to help maintain workforce levels.
Regional projections indicate that Vienna will experience the strongest population expansion through the mid-2040s, growing by 6.4%. Vorarlberg is expected to follow with a 2.4% increase. In contrast, Carinthia could experience the largest contraction, with its population falling by 4%, while Styria is projected to register a 1.2% decline.
Demographic ageing is also expected to become particularly pronounced in Burgenland, where approximately one-third of residents could be aged 65 or above by 2040.
At the national level, older people are forecast to represent 30.1% of Austria's population by 2080, compared with 20.5% in 2025, highlighting the expected shift toward an older population over the coming decades.
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