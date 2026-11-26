Poland Prepares Eastern Border No-Fly Zone to Strengthen NATO Security
(MENAFN) Poland is preparing to introduce a restricted airspace zone along its eastern frontier as part of broader measures to reinforce NATO's eastern defenses, Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk announced Wednesday.
“We want the regulation to enter into force at the end of December or at the beginning of January,” Tomczyk told Polish broadcaster RMF24.
According to the deputy defense minister, the proposed exclusion zone would cover an area extending from approximately a dozen to several dozen kilometers inside Poland's eastern border.
Tomczyk emphasized that safeguarding NATO's eastern flank remains a central government objective. He highlighted several ongoing security initiatives, including the Eastern Shield defense program and the use of fighter aircraft to secure the country's airspace.
The announcement follows reports from Polish prosecutors that three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles landed in eastern Poland on November 20.
Tomczyk also revealed that Poland had updated its military aviation procedures approximately two months earlier. Under the revised rules, pilots are now required to positively identify unidentified foreign aircraft and potential airborne threats rather than relying solely on visual recognition.
During the interview, Tomczyk was also questioned about the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles while they are still flying over Ukrainian territory, before they reach NATO airspace. He explained that any such operation would depend on collective approval from the alliance's member states.
“If we want to make major decisions, particularly concerning the airspace over Ukraine, it must always be a decision of the entire NATO,” he said.
“We want the regulation to enter into force at the end of December or at the beginning of January,” Tomczyk told Polish broadcaster RMF24.
According to the deputy defense minister, the proposed exclusion zone would cover an area extending from approximately a dozen to several dozen kilometers inside Poland's eastern border.
Tomczyk emphasized that safeguarding NATO's eastern flank remains a central government objective. He highlighted several ongoing security initiatives, including the Eastern Shield defense program and the use of fighter aircraft to secure the country's airspace.
The announcement follows reports from Polish prosecutors that three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles landed in eastern Poland on November 20.
Tomczyk also revealed that Poland had updated its military aviation procedures approximately two months earlier. Under the revised rules, pilots are now required to positively identify unidentified foreign aircraft and potential airborne threats rather than relying solely on visual recognition.
During the interview, Tomczyk was also questioned about the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles while they are still flying over Ukrainian territory, before they reach NATO airspace. He explained that any such operation would depend on collective approval from the alliance's member states.
“If we want to make major decisions, particularly concerning the airspace over Ukraine, it must always be a decision of the entire NATO,” he said.
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