Dutch Ethical Hacking Group Suffers Suspected AI-Powered Cyberattack
(MENAFN) A Dutch nonprofit organization specializing in ethical hacking has experienced a data breach that investigators believe may have involved autonomous artificial intelligence agents, according to a report published Wednesday by Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
The Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure (DIVD) revealed that hackers accessed and extracted more than 4,000 email addresses belonging to its volunteers and individuals who had previously contacted the organization. The stolen information also included 34 telephone numbers and three residential addresses.
The attackers additionally accessed a small quantity of confidential data concerning software security vulnerabilities, although most of the information was no longer current. DIVD said its protective measures prevented the intruders from penetrating its most sensitive systems.
Merlon Security, the cybersecurity company appointed by DIVD to examine the incident, pointed to the unusual pace and duration of the attack as possible indications that autonomous AI agents were involved. The activity reportedly continued for almost 22 hours without interruption, raising the possibility that the systems operated independently of direct human supervision. However, investigators stressed that the available evidence was insufficient to establish this conclusively.
DIVD's security infrastructure detected suspicious activity and generated an alert within 15 minutes of the first intrusion attempts. Nevertheless, the warning remained unaddressed for seven hours before being examined. The organization also admitted that certain software components had not been updated.
Established in 2019, DIVD works to identify internet-connected systems with security weaknesses and investigate vulnerabilities in software. The organization decided to disclose details of the breach publicly, allowing other institutions to examine what happened and benefit from the lessons learned.
The Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure (DIVD) revealed that hackers accessed and extracted more than 4,000 email addresses belonging to its volunteers and individuals who had previously contacted the organization. The stolen information also included 34 telephone numbers and three residential addresses.
The attackers additionally accessed a small quantity of confidential data concerning software security vulnerabilities, although most of the information was no longer current. DIVD said its protective measures prevented the intruders from penetrating its most sensitive systems.
Merlon Security, the cybersecurity company appointed by DIVD to examine the incident, pointed to the unusual pace and duration of the attack as possible indications that autonomous AI agents were involved. The activity reportedly continued for almost 22 hours without interruption, raising the possibility that the systems operated independently of direct human supervision. However, investigators stressed that the available evidence was insufficient to establish this conclusively.
DIVD's security infrastructure detected suspicious activity and generated an alert within 15 minutes of the first intrusion attempts. Nevertheless, the warning remained unaddressed for seven hours before being examined. The organization also admitted that certain software components had not been updated.
Established in 2019, DIVD works to identify internet-connected systems with security weaknesses and investigate vulnerabilities in software. The organization decided to disclose details of the breach publicly, allowing other institutions to examine what happened and benefit from the lessons learned.
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