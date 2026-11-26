MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran plans to commission 12 irradiation centers by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2027), the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's Deputy Head Hossein Sadeghi announced at a ceremony marking the launch of a radiation processing center in Rasht, northern Gilan Province, on Thursday, November 26.

"The center in Gilan, commissioned today, is one of these facilities," he said.

Sadeghi added that the center could provide significant support to farmers, given the challenges facing the agricultural sector, including pests and diseases that destroy many products before they can even be stored.

He said irradiation centers eliminate pests affecting agricultural products such as rice and extend their shelf life. They also help reduce waste and increase exports.

It should be noted that a radiation processing center was commissioned in Rasht today in the presence of Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, Gilan Governor Hadi Haghshenas and other officials.

Located on a 60-hectare site, the facility will initially process 10,000 tons of rice annually, with capacity expected to increase to 20,000 tons per year.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days; the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd, or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.