MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of EurelectricDUBLIN, IRELAND, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Europe's power suppliers are committing to help consumers manage electricity costs and reap the benefits of electrification. As Eurelectric's Retail Committee gathers in Dublin to exchange views on measures to address energy prices, it issues a paper urging policymakers to cut the policy-driven cost of electricity, target support to energy-poor households and safeguard competitive retail markets.Europe's shift towards a secure, decarbonised energy system will require significant investment in clean generation, grids, flexibility and storage. At household level, electrification also comes with upfront costs, from switching to electric vehicles and heat pumps to investing in batteries and other technologies.“Europe needs to massively invest in electrification to achieve energy independence and a more efficient energy system over time” said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric.“As we move forward with this transition, we have to make sure consumers can benefit along the way” he added.Against this backdrop, Eurelectric is publishing a new paper setting out how suppliers can support customers through the transition and where action from governments is needed to make it fair and affordable. The discussion comes at a timely moment, as energy affordability and electrification feature prominently on Ireland's EU Presidency agenda.“As the main interface between millions of households and the electricity market, we are committed to helping consumers navigate the transition” said John MacNamara, Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Association of Ireland ahead of the meeting in Dublin.“Support can take many forms, from providing clear information and supporting energy efficiency to making electrification easier and enabling customers to participate more actively in the electricity system,” he said.However, easing pressure on consumers will also require action from Member States and policymakers. The paper highlights three areas for action:1. First, tax electricity fairly by removing non-energy-related costs from electricity bills and rebalancing taxes and levies away from electricity. Despite being the cleanest and most efficient form of final energy, electricity is disproportionately taxed in many Member States. Where fiscal space allows, Eurelectric calls for electricity taxes and levies to be reduced to minimum permitted levels, alongside targeted exemptions for consumers in energy poverty where necessary.2. Second, governments should tackle energy poverty through targeted social policies and structural measures, focusing support on households that need it most rather than intervening broadly in electricity markets. Ireland's Energy Engage Code is highlighted in the paper as an example of a national approach designed to support a fair and equitable market for consumers and suppliers.3. Third, policymakers should remove barriers to market-based supply prices. Competitive prices and effective price signals are needed to reward flexibility, encourage efficient consumption and allow consumers to participate more actively in the electricity system.ENDSNote to Editors:Eurelectric represents the common interests of the European electricity industry. Speaking for more than 4,700 electricity companies, we promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

Chiara CARMINUCCI

Eurelectric

+32 476 87 15 75

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Power suppliers commit to supporting consumers as Europe electrifies News Provided By Eurelectric November 26, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Retail, World & Regional



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