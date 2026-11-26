Indonesia Gold Mine Collapse Kills Nine Miners, Leaves Dozen Missing
(MENAFN) Nine miners have been confirmed dead and another 17 remain unaccounted for after an illegal gold mining site collapsed and became flooded in Indonesia’s West Java province on Tuesday.
Rescue personnel have retrieved the bodies of all nine victims, according to Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, as reported by local media.
Search operations are continuing to locate the remaining 17 workers, who are believed to be trapped inside the underground mining shaft. Desiana said rescue teams are working to reach them while taking precautions to protect the safety of emergency personnel.
The disaster occurred on Tuesday evening in the Ciguha area of Bogor regency. Initial assessments suggest that a landslide triggered the collapse of part of the mining site, allowing water to enter the excavation.
Emergency operations have encountered several obstacles, with rescuers facing a confined mining passage featuring irregular surfaces, accumulated water, limited visibility, and slippery ground. Light rainfall in the area has added further difficulties to the search.
The Ciguha area has a longstanding history of unauthorized gold extraction, with illegal mining operations remaining a persistent concern in the region.
Rescue personnel have retrieved the bodies of all nine victims, according to Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, as reported by local media.
Search operations are continuing to locate the remaining 17 workers, who are believed to be trapped inside the underground mining shaft. Desiana said rescue teams are working to reach them while taking precautions to protect the safety of emergency personnel.
The disaster occurred on Tuesday evening in the Ciguha area of Bogor regency. Initial assessments suggest that a landslide triggered the collapse of part of the mining site, allowing water to enter the excavation.
Emergency operations have encountered several obstacles, with rescuers facing a confined mining passage featuring irregular surfaces, accumulated water, limited visibility, and slippery ground. Light rainfall in the area has added further difficulties to the search.
The Ciguha area has a longstanding history of unauthorized gold extraction, with illegal mining operations remaining a persistent concern in the region.
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