MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Indian banks are expected to maintain double-digit loan growth of around 15 per cent in FY28, with improving cost efficiency and stable capitalisation supporting profitability, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

The ratings agency expects the financial performance of Indian banks to remain steady in the financial year ending March 2028 (FY28), supported by robust economic growth, sustained credit demand and a modest rise in policy rates that could help support net interest margins (NIMs) and earnings.

"Loan growth and rising cost efficiency will support profitability and keep capitalisation steady," Fitch said in its report on Asia-Pacific banks, adding that asset-quality pressures are likely to increase marginally as loans mature.

The agency expects fresh non-performing loan (NPL) formation to rise modestly following rapid credit expansion in recent years, particularly in segments such as unsecured personal loans and agri-business lending, which remain more vulnerable to external conditions.

Fitch estimates credit costs to increase to around 0.8 per cent of gross loans in FY28, compared with an estimated 0.6 per cent in FY27. However, the overall NPL ratio is expected to remain below 2 per cent in FY28.

The agency said steady recoveries and write-offs are likely to offset some of the deterioration in asset quality, while continued loan growth and operational efficiency gains will help banks maintain profitability and stable capital levels.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, another report by Macquarie Equity Research said that Indian banks are likely to deliver a strong 18 per cent earnings‐per‐share growth in fiscal 2027‐28, driven by nearly 15 basis‐point rise in margins, supportive macro conditions and attractive valuations.

The report said the firm has raised its total tightening assumption to about 75 basis points of rate hikes over the next nine to 12 months.

PSU banks should benefit from new Foreign Currency Non-Resident [FCNR(B)] inflows, while asset quality remains stable. Higher rates should support margins and buffer Expected Credit Loss (ECL) costs, according to the report.