MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 26 (IANS) South Korea's Unification Minister nominee Hong Ihk-pyo on Thursday pledged to uphold President Lee Jae Myung's policy of peaceful coexistence with North Korea, with an emphasis on quiet, practical steps over high-level talks.

Speaking to reporters at the Inter-Korean Dialogue Headquarters, where his office is set up to prepare for his confirmation hearing, Hong said he would press ahead steadily.

"If an opportunity as unification minister is offered to me, I will not hurry, but also not stop working for the goal of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

Calling the situation on the peninsula one "with a lot of homework to do," he promised "utmost effort" to lay the groundwork for unification, which he called the Lee government's unwavering goal, Yonhap News Agency reported.

With relations between the two Koreas deteriorating over recent years and no working communication channel, Hong said he would work through inter-Korean issues with "lower-key, practical solutions," rather than "pursuing high-level dialogue."

Hong said his focus would be on "easing hostile relations" and "making efforts to build trust."

He also stressed the importance of international cooperation in resolving the peninsula's security issues and said he would work to help build diplomatic strength on the matter.

Asked whether he would continue the policies of current Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, including controversial ones such as changing the term for North Korean defectors to North Korea-born citizens, he said he is "on the same page" as Minister Chung.

He said the ministry is still gathering opinions on many of its projects and that he will "adjust course realistically based on those findings and public consensus."

On the "two-state" idea, which some critics say is unconstitutional, he said the ministry is considering it as one idea in light of the realities of inter-Korean relations.

"South and North Koreas have effectively become two separate states under international law since their simultaneous admissions to the United Nations in 1991," he said.

Still, he added that "inter-Korean relations are a special relationship aimed at achieving reunification, as stipulated in the Framework Act on Inter-Korean Relations."

If appointed, he said he would "work with the public to find the approach that best serves the future of the Korean Peninsula."

Hong, 59, is a three-term lawmaker and a close political ally of Lee with expertise in North Korea-related issues.

He studied political science at Hanyang University. Before entering politics, he worked as a researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy and as a policy adviser to the Ministry of Unification. He also taught as a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

He served in the National Assembly from 2012 to 2024 and was floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party from September 2023 to May 2024 when Lee was party chair. Earlier this year, Hong was appointed as senior presidential secretary for political affairs, handling coordination with the National Assembly and the political parties.