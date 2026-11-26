MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Veer Pahariya sparked fresh speculation about his equation with actress Tara Sutaria after he reacted to her birthday video shared by Orry on his social media account.

The video featured moments from Tara's recent birthday celebrations. Orry shared a video capturing glimpses from Tara's birthday party, including the actress enjoying the celebrations, cutting her birthday cake and posing with friends. The post, captioned“Lifestyle of the rich & famous @tarasutaria @piasutaria”.

Veer, who was previously in a relationship with Tara, left a cake and a white heart emoticon on Orry's post. His comment was also pinned by Orry.

Tara also responded to Orry's post, reacting to the music used in the birthday compilation.“The SONG!!! I'm dying @orry,” she wrote, expressing her excitement over the track.

The interaction comes months after reports claimed that Tara and Veer had parted ways. The two had reportedly begun dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public around July that year.

The couple had initially kept their relationship private, but their romance became increasingly evident through their social media interactions.

In November 2025, Veer had also celebrated Tara's 30th birthday in the Maldives. He shared a series of intimate pictures with her and captioned the post,“Happy Birthday, my whole heart.”

Reports of their split surfaced in January 2026, with neither Tara nor Veer officially confirming the reason for the reported breakup.

Their relationship had also come under the spotlight following Tara's appearance at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert in December 2025. Tara joined the singer on stage and shared a friendly moment with him, after which edited clips circulated online, with social media users speculating about Veer's reaction from the audience.

Tara dismissed the speculation, calling out what she described as“false narratives” and“paid PR”, while Veer also clarified that the viral footage of his reaction had been misleadingly edited. An unedited video later showed him cheering for Tara and AP Dhillon during the performance.

The concert episode also resurfaced recently when Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9. During a rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Janhvi what dating advice she would give her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer. She responded,“Never take her to a concert.” The remark was interpreted online as a reference to Tara and the AP Dhillon concert controversy, with many users calling it a subtle dig at Tara.

–IANS

rd/