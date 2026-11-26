MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Thursday said that trade concerns should be addressed through the ongoing bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations between India and the US.

Welcoming the government's measured response, SC Ralhan, President, FIEO, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is examining the United States Trade Representative (USTR) notice. The government has also conveyed to the US authorities its position that India has no“structural excess capacity” in any sector.

Ralhan said that FIEO supports the government's efforts to conclude the bilateral trade agreement at an early date.

“The agreement should be balanced and reciprocal, safeguard India's long-term economic and developmental interests, and ensure that Indian exporters can compete on a level playing field with suppliers from other countries in the US market,” he said in a statement.

While the industry is concerned with these developments as it raises uncertainty, there is no panic among exporters.

The FIEO president also called for clarity on how the proposed measures would interact with existing duties under Sections 301 and 232 and how the product-specific exemptions in the USTR notice would apply.

“Clear rules on the duties payable on each product would help exporters quote prices with confidence and avoid overlapping tariff burdens,” he added.

India's expanding manufacturing capabilities, improving quality standards and growing participation in global value chains have strengthened its position as a reliable sourcing partner.

A well-designed agreement can build on these strengths by expanding two-way trade and creating opportunities for investment and technology collaboration.

FIEO urged negotiators to secure competitive tariff treatment for Indian products, address non-tariff barriers and improve market access. It called for particular attention to MSMEs, which have less room to absorb sudden increases in duties and compliance costs.

The Federation also urged close consultations between the government and industry to assess the impact on individual sectors and prepare submissions for the USTR's public consultation process.