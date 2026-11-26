MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the state government would not accept the provocative speech made by CPI-M leader T.I. Madhusoodanan following the Dhanaraj murder case verdict and warned that the police would examine its full text and take appropriate action.

The speech should not have come from a former legislator, Chennithala said, adding that the Home Department was treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

He also demanded that Madhusoodanan withdraw his remarks.

“The police will examine the entire speech. The government will not accept this. Appropriate action will follow,” he said.

Madhusoodanan, a member of the CPI-M Kannur district secretariat, made the remarks at a DYFI programme in Payyannur after a court sentenced three BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment for the July 2016 murder of CPI-M worker C.V. Dhanaraj.

The court had acquitted 16 other accused, citing lack of sufficient evidence.

Dhanaraj was hacked to death in front of his wife and mother near his home.

The speech has drawn criticism for its threats against political opponents and its direct attack on the judiciary.

Madhusoodanan said the party would settle scores and had no hesitation in doing so.

He warned social media critics and those who took their criticism to the streets that they would face consequences.

His reference to the Cheemeni case, in which five people were burnt to death, was particularly disturbing.

Though the court had not convicted anyone in that case, he pointed out that none of the accused was alive today.

The remark was seen as an implied warning that political scores could be settled outside the legal system.

He also mocked the judge who delivered the Dhanaraj verdict for quoting poetry and questioned the court's handling of the evidence.

He attacked CPI-M rebel V. Kunhikrishnan, describing him as a "political eunuch".

Health Minister K. Muraleedharan said the government would not remain idle.

He pointed out that the speech had come from Payyannur, a constituency the CPI-M had never lost and long considered one of its strongest bastions.

The political significance is hard to miss.

In the April Assembly elections, Kunhikrishnan, a popular local CPI-M leader who broke away after raising allegations over the handling of the Dhanaraj martyr fund, contested as a UDF-backed independent and defeated Madhusoodanan by 7,487 votes.

Muraleedharan said the days when the CPI-M could threaten to settle scores when courts acquitted accused persons were over, describing it as an old political narrative.