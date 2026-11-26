Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) have moved the Bombay High Court challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons for another five-year term, seeking an injunction against the company acting on the board resolution without the required affirmative votes, sources told ANI. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Tata Trusts, mentioned the matter before the court. The case is scheduled to be heard on Friday at 3 pm.

According to sources, the trusts have argued in their petition that the resolution approving Chandrasekaran's reappointment must receive the affirmative support required under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association. They have sought an injunction restraining the company from acting on the resolution or treating future board decisions as passed without following the prescribed voting requirements. The legal challenge comes ahead of the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 30. The trusts have specifically sought to ensure that their affirmative voting rights are observed at the meeting, sources said.

The dispute centres on the September 17 board meeting, where Chandrasekaran's reappointment was approved despite differences between the two trust-nominated directors. The trusts maintain that both nominee directors were required to support the decision for it to be valid. In a statement issued on September 20, the trusts had said the resolution was not validly passed and had "no legal effect". Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata opposed the proposal, while director Venu Srinivasan supported it. The meeting chairman, Harish Manwani, subsequently exercised his casting vote in favour of the reappointment, sources said.

The differences have since continued, with Noel Tata raising objections over the late circulation of the agenda and supporting documents for the next Tata Sons board meeting. The meeting, originally scheduled for November 26, was postponed to November 30 after he pointed out that directors had not received the customary seven days' notice, sources close to the trusts had told ANI. The trusts maintain that a casting vote cannot override the separate requirement for affirmative support from their nominated directors. The legal proceedings add another dimension to the differences over Tata Sons' governance and leadership, with the court now set to consider the trusts' objections ahead of the November 30 board meeting. (ANI)