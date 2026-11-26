New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Rasikh Salam Dar says he is ready to bowl in all phases of T20 cricket as he looks to develop the complete range of skills required to become the best bowler he can be in the format. Currently representing Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Salam said the demands of modern-day T20 cricket require bowlers to be effective beyond their traditional roles, with teams needing players who can deliver with the new ball, in the middle overs and at the death.

"I'm ready to bowl in all phases because if you can do just one role, like bowl with the new ball, you can't fulfil the team's needs. For that, a bowler should have the entire skill set," Salam told Cricinfo. "In T20 these days, just swing is not enough, you need to be an all-round bowler. That matters. I still swing the ball so if the team requires I can bowl the first over. I am capable of that. But if the team wants me to perform a different role, I fulfil that role," he added.

Salam was one of RCB's key performers in their title-winning IPL 2026 campaign, finishing with 19 wickets to emerge as the team's second-highest wicket-taker behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed 28. He also finished ahead of Josh Hazlewood, who took 15 wickets, and played a crucial role in the franchise's second IPL triumph, taking 3/27 in the final.

Bought by RCB ahead of the 2025 season, Salam featured in only two matches in his first campaign. However, he received an extended opportunity in 2026 in the absence of Yash Dayal and made the most of it, often operating after the opening spells of senior pacers Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood. Salam said the pressure created by the experienced duo helped him approach his own role positively, while their advice encouraged him to trust his abilities even when things did not go according to plan.

"They [the senior quicks] told me, 'you have good skills, you have to back them; even if you get hit, don't go on the back foot'. If I can't execute one yorker, I'll still try it on the next ball. I have that strength. My aim is to get a high percentage [of accuracy]. That's what I can control and that's what I try to do," he said, as per Cricinfo.

The 26-year-old believes maintaining composure after conceding boundaries is crucial, particularly in a format where batters are increasingly aggressive.

"After getting hit for a six, it is important to maintain the body language and mental stability. If you get hit for a six and a four and you lose your confidence, those ten runs in two balls can turn into a 20-25-run over. So you have to focus on the next ball instead of the balls that have been hit. You might have been hit for a six but the next ball is new. So try to execute the next ball rather than think about the previous ball. Whether I get a wicket or whether he smashes me for a six, I am just trying to focus on the next ball," said Salam, according to Cricinfo.

Having started his domestic career as a swing bowler, Salam said he recognised the need to expand his repertoire to meet the changing demands of T20 cricket. He also stressed that consistent execution comes through preparation and practice.

"We have to practice for everything," he said about his mentality, as per Cricinfo. "It is not that you execute it every time, it also doesn't happen sometimes. As a bowler you have to try and execute as much as possible. The more the percentage [of accuracy], the better it is for us and the team."

Retained by RCB for the next IPL season, Salam said he continues to enjoy the challenge of bowling in high-pressure situations, particularly towards the end of the powerplay and at the death.

"It's not easy to bowl in the death and at the end of the powerplay. But like they say, 'pressure is a privilege'. Usse maza aata hai [It is enjoyable]," he said, as per Cricinfo. "There is nervousness, but it's fun also. When you do well in those situations, you get a different sense of satisfaction. Like I said, you look to believe in your hard work that what you're doing is working well," he concluded.