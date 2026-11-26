New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare observed Constitution Day with a collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India by its officers and officials on Thursday at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi. The observance commemorated the adoption of the Constitution of India and reaffirmed the values and ideals enshrined in its Preamble.

According of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all senior officials, including the ranks of Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Directors, Deputy Secretaries and equivalent officers of the Department of Health and Family Welfare participated in person in the programme. Other officers and officials of the Ministry, including representatives from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), National Health Authority (NHA) and National Medical Commission (NMC), also joined the programme through video conferencing, as per the release.

The observance provided an opportunity for officers and officials of the Ministry to reaffirm their collective commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution that guide the nation's democratic framework and governance. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949. (ANI)