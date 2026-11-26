Metsola Enacts EU Budget as Funding Priorities Expand for 2027
(MENAFN) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has officially signed the European Union’s 2027 budget, completing the legislative process after members of the European Parliament endorsed the financial plan during a plenary meeting in Strasbourg on Wednesday.
The approved budget allocates €199.7 billion ($218.9 billion) in commitment appropriations, while total payment appropriations amount to €211.5 billion, according to the European Parliament.
Scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, the financial plan represents the final annual budget covered by the EU’s current seven-year financial framework for 2021-2027.
Lawmakers endorsed the proposal with 406 votes in favor, while 184 opposed it and 69 members abstained.
Negotiations with EU member states resulted in more than €300 million in additional resources compared with the European Commission’s initial proposal. The extra funding targets key sectors, including scientific research, transport infrastructure, energy networks, education, civil protection, and humanitarian assistance.
Among the allocations, the Horizon Europe research initiative receives an additional €21.5 million, while transport and energy networks gain €22.5 million. Erasmus+ secures another €14 million, and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism receives €13.5 million.
The agreement also increases financial support for humanitarian operations, border controls, migration management, neighborhood cooperation initiatives, and efforts to strengthen the security capacities of EU institutions.
The European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached a preliminary agreement on the budget during negotiations held on November 11. The council subsequently gave its formal approval on November 23, paving the way for the parliament’s final endorsement and Metsola’s signature.
The approved budget allocates €199.7 billion ($218.9 billion) in commitment appropriations, while total payment appropriations amount to €211.5 billion, according to the European Parliament.
Scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, the financial plan represents the final annual budget covered by the EU’s current seven-year financial framework for 2021-2027.
Lawmakers endorsed the proposal with 406 votes in favor, while 184 opposed it and 69 members abstained.
Negotiations with EU member states resulted in more than €300 million in additional resources compared with the European Commission’s initial proposal. The extra funding targets key sectors, including scientific research, transport infrastructure, energy networks, education, civil protection, and humanitarian assistance.
Among the allocations, the Horizon Europe research initiative receives an additional €21.5 million, while transport and energy networks gain €22.5 million. Erasmus+ secures another €14 million, and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism receives €13.5 million.
The agreement also increases financial support for humanitarian operations, border controls, migration management, neighborhood cooperation initiatives, and efforts to strengthen the security capacities of EU institutions.
The European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached a preliminary agreement on the budget during negotiations held on November 11. The council subsequently gave its formal approval on November 23, paving the way for the parliament’s final endorsement and Metsola’s signature.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment