Puigdemont Sets Return Date as Catalan Independence Campaign Gains Momentum
(MENAFN) Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has announced plans to return to Spain on December 12, followed by the presentation of a revised roadmap for the region’s independence movement, after the Supreme Court approved an amnesty ending his legal proceedings.
“I will return to Catalonia without asking forgiveness and without asking permission,” he told a news conference in Brussels.
Puigdemont, head of the pro-independence Junts party, is scheduled to speak before the Catalan parliament on December 16 before delivering an address in Barcelona the next day. During the speech, he intends to “update the strategy of the independence movement.”
His decision follows Monday’s Supreme Court ruling granting him amnesty and bringing an end to the criminal investigation into accusations of misappropriating public funds during Catalonia’s unsuccessful attempt to break away from Spain in 2017.
Although authorities had already withdrawn his arrest warrant in October, Puigdemont delayed his return until the legal proceedings were formally concluded and Spain’s general election had taken place.
The country is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday, while opinion polls indicate that Junts may lose its seats in the national legislature.
The party’s seven parliamentary representatives played a key role in securing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s continuation in office in 2023, after supporting his government in return for a pledge to introduce the amnesty legislation.
However, the measure continues to face opposition from Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP). Its leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has promised to overturn the legislation if his party comes to power.
“I will return to Catalonia without asking forgiveness and without asking permission,” he told a news conference in Brussels.
Puigdemont, head of the pro-independence Junts party, is scheduled to speak before the Catalan parliament on December 16 before delivering an address in Barcelona the next day. During the speech, he intends to “update the strategy of the independence movement.”
His decision follows Monday’s Supreme Court ruling granting him amnesty and bringing an end to the criminal investigation into accusations of misappropriating public funds during Catalonia’s unsuccessful attempt to break away from Spain in 2017.
Although authorities had already withdrawn his arrest warrant in October, Puigdemont delayed his return until the legal proceedings were formally concluded and Spain’s general election had taken place.
The country is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday, while opinion polls indicate that Junts may lose its seats in the national legislature.
The party’s seven parliamentary representatives played a key role in securing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s continuation in office in 2023, after supporting his government in return for a pledge to introduce the amnesty legislation.
However, the measure continues to face opposition from Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP). Its leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has promised to overturn the legislation if his party comes to power.
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