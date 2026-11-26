Iranian Navy Reports Oil Tanker Fire After Naval Mine Strike Near Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker caught fire and became stranded on Wednesday after hitting a naval mine in a restricted maritime zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian Navy.
In a statement published by the semi-official Mehr news agency, the Navy alleged that the vessel had switched off its detection and navigation equipment before entering “the prohibited area,” despite receiving prior warnings.
The statement said the tanker subsequently struck a naval mine, resulting in a fire that left the ship unable to move.
Iranian naval authorities did not disclose the vessel's identity or provide information about its crew, potential casualties or the scale of the damage.
The incident was reported as maritime activity continued to face disruptions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major international passage for oil and natural gas shipments.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy reported that two oil tankers had struck naval mines, causing explosions and fires while attempting to navigate the waterway through what it described as an “unauthorized route.”
Tehran has repeatedly made the reopening of the strategic passage conditional on several demands, including an end to military operations by the United States and Israel, guarantees against further attacks and the removal of American sanctions and restrictions affecting Iranian ports.
The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
In a statement published by the semi-official Mehr news agency, the Navy alleged that the vessel had switched off its detection and navigation equipment before entering “the prohibited area,” despite receiving prior warnings.
The statement said the tanker subsequently struck a naval mine, resulting in a fire that left the ship unable to move.
Iranian naval authorities did not disclose the vessel's identity or provide information about its crew, potential casualties or the scale of the damage.
The incident was reported as maritime activity continued to face disruptions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major international passage for oil and natural gas shipments.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy reported that two oil tankers had struck naval mines, causing explosions and fires while attempting to navigate the waterway through what it described as an “unauthorized route.”
Tehran has repeatedly made the reopening of the strategic passage conditional on several demands, including an end to military operations by the United States and Israel, guarantees against further attacks and the removal of American sanctions and restrictions affecting Iranian ports.
The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
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