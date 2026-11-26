On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, commemorated under the theme“UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity,” the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR or Commission), through its Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, joins the international community in reaffirming its commitment to eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls across the continent.

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations, with approximately one in three women experiencing violence during their lifetime. Across Africa, women and girls continue to face domestic and sexual violence, harmful practices, femicide, conflict-related sexual violence and technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Despite progress in legal and policy frameworks, survivors continue to encounter stigma, intimidation, fear of reprisals and institutional barriers that impede access to justice and effective remedies. This year's theme therefore underscores the urgent need for survivor-centred justice systems, effective protection and accountability.

The Commission underscores the importance of the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AUCEVAWG), as a significant milestone in strengthening the continental framework for preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls, complementing the Maputo Protocol. Building on the progress achieved towards its ratification and the launch of the Roadmap for its Signature, Ratification, Domestication and Implementation in May 2026, the Commission urges Member States to accelerate ratification efforts to secure the fifteen ratifications required for its entry into force and ensure its effective implementation.

The Commission further expresses concern over the growing prevalence of technology-facilitated violence against women and girls, including online harassment, cyberstalking, image-based sexual abuse, doxxing and AI-generated deepfakes. In response to this emerging challenge, the Commission is developing the first Draft Continental Study on Digital Violence Against Women in Africa, pursuant to Resolutions ACHPR/Res.522 (LXXII) and ACHPR/Res.591 (LXXX). The Study examines the nature, prevalence and impact of digital violence across the continent and proposes measures to strengthen prevention, protection, accountability and access to justice. The Commission calls on States Parties and relevant stakeholders to contribute to the ongoing consultation process to ensure that the final Study reflects the diverse experiences and realities of women and girls across Africa.



The Commission also recalls the adoption of Resolution ACHPR/Res.667 (LXXXVIII) 2026 on the Need to Conduct a Study on Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) in Africa. It recognises that abusive legal proceedings can be used to intimidate and silence human rights defenders, journalists, women's rights advocates and others working to combat sexual and gender-based violence. Protecting survivors and those who advocate for their rights from intimidation, reprisals and judicial harassment is essential to ensuring accountability and advancing gender equality.

Furthermore, the recent launch of the Tripartite Study on the Challenges of Litigating Women's and Girls' Rights before the African Union Human Rights Organs, jointly undertaken by the African Commission, the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights and the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, represents an important step towards identifying barriers to accessing regional human rights mechanisms and strengthening avenues for justice and effective remedies for women and girls.

The Commission emphasises that eliminating violence against women and girls requires an end to impunity. States Parties must fulfil their due diligence obligations by ensuring effective investigation and prosecution of perpetrators, strengthening enforcement of existing laws, removing discriminatory and institutional barriers to justice, providing accessible and adequately resourced survivor-centred services, and addressing the structural inequalities and harmful social norms that perpetuate violence.

As this Day marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Commission calls on States Parties, national human rights institutions, civil society organisations, development partners and other stakeholders to intensify advocacy, strengthen partnerships and mobilise collective action. These efforts must extend beyond the campaign period and translate into sustained commitments, concrete interventions and measurable progress.



The Special Rapporteur reiterates that no woman or girl should be denied justice, protection or dignity. Ending violence against women and girls requires not only strong laws and policies but also their effective implementation, accountability for perpetrators and unwavering commitment to the rights and safety of survivors.

Together, let us ensure justice, protect survivors and end impunity.

#EndViolenceAgainstWomenAndGirls #EndImpunity #JusticeForSurvivors

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Commission on Human and People's Rights (ACHPR).