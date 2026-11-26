The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Honourable Dr. Yusif Sulemana, has called on members of four newly commissioned Responsible Cooperative Mining Societies in the Eastern Region to strictly adhere to responsible mining practices and ensure that local communities benefit from the initiative.



He made the call when he read a speech on November 25, 2026, on behalf of the sector Minister, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, at the commissioning ceremony held at Akyem Abodom in the Eastern Region.



The event brought together traditional leaders from the beneficiary communities, Government officials and other stakeholders in the mining sector Minister reiterated that the initiative was part of Government's efforts to formalise small-scale mining by organising miners into cooperatives and providing them with licences, technical assistance and financial support to operate responsibly.



He cautioned the beneficiaries against mining outside their approved concessions, particularly in forest reserves and water bodies.



“You are going to be given an area, and you are expected to stay within that area. If you go outside the area to mine, it means that you are trespassing, and the certificate will not save you,” he warned four societies commissioned were the Asamankese Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Limited in the West Akim area, Asuom Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Limited, Kade Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Limited and Kuano No. 1 Responsible Cooperative Mining Society.



Meanwhile, the Acting National Coordinator of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), Sheikh Shehu Siddiq, expressed appreciation to the sister agencies that supported the cooperatives during their training and assured members of continued support.

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He said the programme would undertake monthly monitoring exercises to assess their operations and provide further training to strengthen their capacity to practise responsible mining.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Republic of Ghana.