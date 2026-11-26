The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep sadness over the tragic truck fire in Giza, Egypt, which claimed 31 lives and left 21 others injured.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and conveys his solidarity with the Government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt during this difficult time. He also wishes those injured a swift and full recovery.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's solidarity with Egypt and all those affected by this devastating tragedy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).