European Parliament Calls for EU Action to Safeguard ICC
(MENAFN) The European Parliament urged the European Union on Wednesday to establish a unified approach to defending the international justice system and its institutions against external pressure, particularly sanctions imposed on officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
In a newly presented report, lawmakers raised concerns over what they described as unprecedented challenges facing international justice, including political pressure, unilateral punitive measures and campaigns intended to weaken the independence and credibility of judicial institutions such as the ICC.
The document highlighted sanctions introduced by the United States against ICC officials since last year, which include freezing their financial assets and banning the provision of material or financial assistance. It also referenced similar measures directed at UN mandate holders and nongovernmental organizations working alongside international institutions.
Members of the European Parliament called for the bloc to revise and activate its existing “blocking statute” to shield European businesses and service providers from the effects of foreign restrictions applied beyond the jurisdictions imposing them.
According to the report, American sanctions have raised concerns among European financial institutions, insurance providers and digital service companies, prompting some to adopt excessive compliance measures. Lawmakers warned that such practices could disrupt essential financial transactions and services required for the functioning of international justice institutions.
The report further recommended that the EU reduce its reliance on financial and digital infrastructure controlled outside Europe, make use of its anti-coercion instrument and strengthen cooperation with like-minded democratic partners through trade arrangements and diplomatic engagement.
In a newly presented report, lawmakers raised concerns over what they described as unprecedented challenges facing international justice, including political pressure, unilateral punitive measures and campaigns intended to weaken the independence and credibility of judicial institutions such as the ICC.
The document highlighted sanctions introduced by the United States against ICC officials since last year, which include freezing their financial assets and banning the provision of material or financial assistance. It also referenced similar measures directed at UN mandate holders and nongovernmental organizations working alongside international institutions.
Members of the European Parliament called for the bloc to revise and activate its existing “blocking statute” to shield European businesses and service providers from the effects of foreign restrictions applied beyond the jurisdictions imposing them.
According to the report, American sanctions have raised concerns among European financial institutions, insurance providers and digital service companies, prompting some to adopt excessive compliance measures. Lawmakers warned that such practices could disrupt essential financial transactions and services required for the functioning of international justice institutions.
The report further recommended that the EU reduce its reliance on financial and digital infrastructure controlled outside Europe, make use of its anti-coercion instrument and strengthen cooperation with like-minded democratic partners through trade arrangements and diplomatic engagement.
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