Erdogan Holds Talks with Eastern Libyan Military Commander Khalifa Haftar
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army based in eastern Libya, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
The meeting was also attended by several senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin.
Chief of the General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and presidential chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present during the closed-door discussions.
Turkish officials have not released further information regarding the meeting's agenda or the issues discussed.
The meeting was also attended by several senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin.
Chief of the General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and presidential chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present during the closed-door discussions.
Turkish officials have not released further information regarding the meeting's agenda or the issues discussed.
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