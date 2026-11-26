China Urges Netherlands to Cooperate on Securing Global Supply Chains
(MENAFN) China called on the Netherlands on Wednesday to work together to maintain reliable industrial operations and uninterrupted supply chains as tensions continue over Nexperia, a Dutch semiconductor company owned by Chinese interests.
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang raised the issue during discussions with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Beijing, according to reports.
Ding expressed Beijing's readiness to expand collaboration with the Netherlands across multiple fields, while Berendsen signaled his country's interest in strengthening bilateral relations and addressing outstanding disagreements through diplomatic discussions and consultations.
In a separate meeting with the Dutch foreign minister, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also emphasized the importance of closer bilateral engagement amid increasing fragmentation of the global economy, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Wang called on the Dutch government to guarantee a “fair, transparent and predictable business environment” for Chinese companies while encouraging broader cooperation in areas such as smart agriculture, renewable energy and biopharmaceutical industries.
For his part, Berendsen reiterated the Netherlands' support for the one-China policy, international multilateral cooperation and free trade.
The diplomatic discussions took place against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute involving Nexperia, which is owned by China's Wingtech Technology. The disagreement emerged after the Dutch government intervened in the company's affairs, citing concerns over corporate management and national economic security.
In response, Beijing introduced restrictions on exports of Nexperia semiconductors produced in China, triggering concerns about potential disruptions to international supply networks, particularly those serving the global automotive industry.
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang raised the issue during discussions with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Beijing, according to reports.
Ding expressed Beijing's readiness to expand collaboration with the Netherlands across multiple fields, while Berendsen signaled his country's interest in strengthening bilateral relations and addressing outstanding disagreements through diplomatic discussions and consultations.
In a separate meeting with the Dutch foreign minister, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also emphasized the importance of closer bilateral engagement amid increasing fragmentation of the global economy, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Wang called on the Dutch government to guarantee a “fair, transparent and predictable business environment” for Chinese companies while encouraging broader cooperation in areas such as smart agriculture, renewable energy and biopharmaceutical industries.
For his part, Berendsen reiterated the Netherlands' support for the one-China policy, international multilateral cooperation and free trade.
The diplomatic discussions took place against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute involving Nexperia, which is owned by China's Wingtech Technology. The disagreement emerged after the Dutch government intervened in the company's affairs, citing concerns over corporate management and national economic security.
In response, Beijing introduced restrictions on exports of Nexperia semiconductors produced in China, triggering concerns about potential disruptions to international supply networks, particularly those serving the global automotive industry.
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