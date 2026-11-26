Russia Says Europe Has Not Rejected Invitation to Ukraine Negotiations
(MENAFN) Russia has not received an official rejection from European countries regarding an invitation to send representatives to Moscow for discussions on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.
“We haven’t exactly received a refusal of that kind; there have been various public statements. But there are also signals coming through other channels -- for instance, via telephone,” Ushakov told the Vesti news outlet.
His comments followed remarks by European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho, who said during a press briefing in Brussels on Monday that the EU was aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation for European officials to travel to Moscow but remained focused on negotiations conducted through a multilateral framework.
Last week, Putin announced that Moscow had accepted a proposal from US representatives to include Ukraine's security arrangements within a broader European security framework. He made the remarks during a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, following a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
“However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine,” Putin said.
European representatives have so far remained absent from the US-mediated negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, while Russia has repeatedly voiced opposition to their participation in the peace process.
“We haven’t exactly received a refusal of that kind; there have been various public statements. But there are also signals coming through other channels -- for instance, via telephone,” Ushakov told the Vesti news outlet.
His comments followed remarks by European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho, who said during a press briefing in Brussels on Monday that the EU was aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation for European officials to travel to Moscow but remained focused on negotiations conducted through a multilateral framework.
Last week, Putin announced that Moscow had accepted a proposal from US representatives to include Ukraine's security arrangements within a broader European security framework. He made the remarks during a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, following a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
“However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine,” Putin said.
European representatives have so far remained absent from the US-mediated negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, while Russia has repeatedly voiced opposition to their participation in the peace process.
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