MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (NNN-dpa) -- A search and rescue team has recovered 13 bodies from two illegal gold mine tunnels in Indonesia's West Java province, while another 13 people remain missing, German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing police on Thursday.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly incidents involving unauthorised mining in the Pongkor area, where informal miners have repeatedly been killed in tunnel collapses, landslides, and exposure to toxic gases.

Police said that miners had been working inside two illegal mining tunnels in the Pongkor gold mining area of Nanggung district, Bogor regency, when floodwaters triggered by heavy rain inundated the shafts late on Monday.

West Java Police Chief Inspector General Hengki said early on Thursday that 26 families had reported relatives missing after the incident, with all 13 recovered victims found dead.

The victims were trapped in two separate illegal mining tunnels, with 19 people believed to have been inside the first and seven in the second, Hengki said.

The deepest excavation in the first tunnel extended an estimated 100 to 150 metres underground, based on information from the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), he added.

Rescuers were continuing efforts to locate the remaining victims, with the operation depending on weather conditions. Basarnas would decide whether to suspend or resume the search based on visibility, rainfall, and other factors, Hengki said, stressing that the safety of rescue personnel was a priority.

The area has a long history of fatal accidents involving illegal gold miners.

Pongkor, about 70 kilometres south of Jakarta, is home to a major gold mining operation. Unauthorised miners have long operated around the concession, digging narrow, makeshift tunnels in search of gold-bearing ore, often without proper equipment, ventilation, or other basic safety measures.

--NNN-dpa